10 Best Cars for Students

The nostalgia for student days lingers in memories of almost every person. Things that seemed to be unbearable and tragic now seem to be ridiculous and comic. This period is the first step to becoming responsible adults but still allowing yourself playing a fool. It’s filled with trips, adventures, parties, and new discoveries. According to EssayShark, the majority of students use their spring and summer breaks to have road trips around the USA. Students’ cars are not luxurious vehicles for showing off. They simply offer more options and perspectives for studying, working, and having fun.

Most of the students can afford to buy a brand-new expensive vehicle due to high prices and the loans they already have for studying. Used cars can become wonderful options for people of budget who want to live without any limits and explore new states and cities. We prepared a list of affordable vehicles that are perfect as first cars. However, you should keep in mind, that buying a second-hand auto requires more attention to details and a more precise check of the vehicle’s state.

Nissan Versa

The price for the new 2020 model of Nissan Versa starts at $14,730. However, if you look at older used models, you can easily find a wide choice at a price starting at $3,600. Pay special attention to the Hatchback version. It offers much more functional in comparison with the sedan. Thanks to its CVT transmission, Nissan Versa provides for a more economy and efficient use of the fuel. Besides, it has one of the most spacious cabins in its category.

Kia Rio

Owing to its extraordinary construction and high fuel efficiency, Kia Rio is quite a functional automobile. Clearly, new models are better equipped and are safer, however, the used cars of this brand cost around $5,000. You will have to pay over $16,000 for a new model from a salon.

Mazda3

This car is a wonderful choice for students with a limited budget. Depending on the year, it can cost around three of five thousand dollars. Be careful with buying old models of Mazda3 as they proved to have some serious problems with their bodies and rust.

Volkswagen Jetta

This is the most affordable vehicle among all the VW models. It’s equipped with an extremely effective 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine. It’s an incredible and spacious car that will bring lots of joy to its driver. VW Jetta is a perfect choice for both getting to the university and hitting the road during your breaks. There are other models available. However, those with 2.0-liter engines are more affordable for students. Depending on the year, the price can vary from $5.000.

Toyota Corolla

This car is a vivid example of reliability with incredible efficient fuel usage and low-cost repair. The version of Toyota Corolla released in 2014 is a great combination of a sport style and a high level of safety. A used vehicle costs around $7.000 while a price for a new car starts at $20.000.

Honda Fit

This tiny bug has an economy and a quick 4 cylinder engine. It reflects the motto of the company in the best way! Honda Fit is a small car with a wide range of functions and enhanced reliability. A spacious trank and attractive price of $3.700 often become a key factor for its future owners.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris operates on one of the most efficient and economical engines in the world of cars. The best technologies of Toyota created Yaris as one of the greatest examples of Japanese reliability. It’s also one of the most well-built vehicles in its category. And the fair price of $3.500 together with a spacious trank makes this model extremely attractive for every student.

Honda Civic

Honda Civic is, perhaps, the classical students’ car. It was featured in such movies as “Pulp Fiction”, “Fast and Furious”, “Gone in 60 Seconds”, and even in the “South Park” series. Thanks to its efficiency, low price, and simplicity, Honda Civic has gained its popularity in the last 25 years. It’s a perfect option for people who love traveling! If you are looking for something old-school, Honda Civic released in 1996 will cost you only $1000!

Fiat 500e

We couldn’t skip the electric cars for those students who care about the environment. Clearly, Tesla is way too expensive for people studying in college. Fiat 500e is like a small bug. It doesn’t have an option of fast-charging and its batteries can cover only 130 kilometers. However, it’s enough for moving around the campus.

Nissan Leaf

This model can boast of offering you 180-200 kilometers of riding without being charged. It’s a spacious electric car that costs around $11.000. You can fully charge it overnight and then hit a road again. Besides being eco-friendly, Nissan Leaf also offers a big tank that’s perfect for trips. Of course, you won’t be able to cover long distances, but you still can go hiking or visit the attractions nearby.