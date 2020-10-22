4 Things to Do Immediately After a Car Crash

You never know when it is going to happen Immediately After a Car Crash, The road can seem clear and everything feels under control, and then…bam – quite unexpectedly an incident occurs. Perhaps someone came out of nowhere or a car was speeding and lost control. Alternatively there was intense fog or rain, or the light was rapidly fading. Time can seem to slow down during the incident, and then turn to a blur as the shock sets in.

There are a number of things that should be done immediately after a car crash, and it’s important to learn these things should the unthinkable happen. We are now going to discuss four key activities one at a time.

Make Phone Calls

The Police need to be called immediately, so they can assess what happened. It would be illegal at this stage for any involved party to leave the scene. The Police will later produce a report. This document could go all the way to court as key evidence.

An ambulance should also be requested, for a paramedic to check the health of the involved parties. This should occur even if everyone says they feel fine. Adrenaline can mask symptoms and feelings of pain. Longer term those involved in the crash may be referred for such things as x-rays, CT or MRI scans to identify any medical issues hidden to the human eye.

Notify a close friend or family member so they know where you are. They may come to you or collect you if the car is out of action. Hopefully you have car insurance, so it’s important to notify the company so a claim can be created. They will ask some initial questions and request more things later on. Don’t get the car attended to until they have been contacted first.

If the fault is believed to lie with the other party, there will need to be legal proceedings, and possible financial compensation sought. People should actively seek legal help with their claim by finding the right motor vehicle collision lawyer, especially in relation to establishing the cause of the incident and dealing with any medical issues. Victims of road accidents want attorneys who have many years’ experience and a history of success in winning such cases.

Establish What Happened

The minute an incident has occurred it is important to discuss this with the other parties what actually happened and why. It’s not a case of looking for someone to blame, and verbal or physical revenge should never be administered. If negligence or carelessness was involved, such things could be central to the legal case, but they should not be discussed at this moment.

Clear The Road

If there are cars, trucks or motorbikes on the road they need to be driven to the side urgently. There have been far too many cases of people crashing into the back of stationery cars following crashes. Each car should put on its hazard lights to warn oncoming traffic.

People should stand off the road and away from the cars rather than sit inside them, particularly if engines have become overheated or it is a hot day. Also beware the cars if there is a smell of smoke.

If debris is lying in the road (such as broken lights or windscreen washers), remove this from the scene as soon as photos have been taken.

Collect The Data

Note the date and exact time this event occurred. Each party needs to exchange their names, addresses and phone numbers. They should also give each other their insurance policy and driving licence details. Make a note of the registration numbers (licence plates) and make of the car involved. If there are witnesses on the scene, take their details too as their account of what occurred may be central in deciding the liability for the accident.

Take lots of photos with a phone. These should show both cars, their registration numbers and any damages incurred. Pictures of road signs and landmarks will also be useful. If the road is poorly maintained with lots of potholes or loose stones, or if overhanging trees are blocking the view this may have been an accident waiting to happen. Photographic evidence of such things may supply vital evidence towards the case.

If anyone was physically hurt on the scene, any photographic evidence will help support the traumatic nature of the event.

Hopefully everything will come together okay, and with the help of an attorney a fair payout be made if appropriate. Longer term life will return to either normal, or a new normal following the accident. Anyone who is able to resume driving should do so in order to regain their confidence.