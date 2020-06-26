4 ways to become a better driver

We all know the risks of driving. While most are safe and vigilant drivers, some can be careless and reckless, putting their own needs above others and ignoring the rules of the road. It’s frustrating when we try our hardest to be safe drivers yet end up in an accident, not of our own doing. You then have to spend valuable energy contacting a claims service and getting repairs on your vehicle.

However, while most of us are good drivers, we are rarely faultless. We all have areas that we could improve on to make the roads safer. So, how can you become a better driver?

Know the laws

Driving laws are not to be ignored. Vehicles drive on the right side of the road (in a lot of countries) and always give way to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings. But, of course, it’s not as simple as all that. Like in any country, there are many different rules to follow and signs to obey. So, to be a safer driver, making sure you know and understand the highway code where you are. There’s nothing wrong with admitting that your knowledge could be a little better and taking a refresher course.

Put your phone away

Most drivers will be fined if they’re caught talking, texting or dialing on a handheld device. This is because, when you’re concentrating on your phone, you can’t fully concentrate on the road. It can be easy to simply reply to a text at a traffic light or control the music on your phone, but it’s not worth the risk. So, while you’re probably already obeying this law, take it one step further by keeping your phone in your bag or somewhere else out of sight. If you know it’s there and it keeps pinging on the passenger seat, you might be tempted to look.

Be patient

We all know how frustrating it is to be tailgated. While we’ve all got places to be, an impatient driver will make other drivers feel tense and nervous. They might be tempted to get too close, making you even more stressed. Plus, they’re increasing the risk of crashing. Always remember the two-second rule. To be a better driver, respect others on the road and don’t tailgate – even if they’re driving below the speed limit. You won’t achieve much except irritate the person ahead and cause more danger.

Use your lights

Most drivers know that they need to use their headlights when they get dark. But, despite this, it’s not uncommon to see drivers using their lights in the wrong way. One key example is not turning off full-beam lights on country roads when another driver approaches. Or another is using daytime running lights after dusk. So, to become a better driver, learn how to use your lights properly. If not, you could be responsible for restricting the vision of another driver – or not being seen properly yourself. A good driver knows which lights to use for every condition and changes them accordingly.