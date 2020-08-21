6 Cool Ideas To Level Up Your Ride

Most car enthusiasts have one thing in common – wowing everyone with their amazing rides. It starts with buying a ride that fits your needs and budget, and most rides have just the basic manufacturers’ fittings. But if you decide that your ride is like a canvas that can be turned into a masterpiece, then you need to stick around and read on.

Unfortunately, though, you have no clues on where to start. Decking a car can be an uphill task, especially without any DIY skills. It’s for this reason that this list gives you cool ideas to level up your ride.

1. Audiovisual Improvements

Regardless of the vehicle you are driving, having the right audio visual system can make you feel like you are driving a sports car.

However, whether you are a first-time car owner or not, before installing an audiovisual system, you need a proper speaker and the right wattage. In line with Marty’s suggestions, a car enthusiast, and a car sound professional installer, he says that wire sizing will be of the utmost importance when choosing your car speakers. A speaker with a power rating of 50 Watts and a resistance of 4 will give you the best results.

OHMS speakers will be what it takes to experience that full music experience in your car. In case you feel like you need more power, opting for 16 or 14 gauge wires will be recommended.

You have the option of installing a full HD video screen on the ceiling or the headrests for each seat and the dashboard. However, these display screens must be placed away from the driver’s eyes as they might cause distractions while driving.

2. Pimp the Interiors

You have a whole world of options to choose from when it comes to the car interiors! You can choose to change the following:

The seat upholstery – After you’ve upgraded the manufacturer’s seat design, put seat covers to complement all the other upgrades. Seat covers will not only compliment the car interior design but also act as a protective agent against spillage and wear and tear.

Laminate the dashboard – This can be achieved by adding neon lights, and/or adding fluffy mat cladding for that soft and sleek finish

Floor mats – These will not only compliment the car interiors but also collect dirt and dust in ensuring that your ride remains clean and tidy regardless of the seasons

Fragrance and toiletries – Not only will these make your ride smell clean and fresh but also make your car interiors appear professional

3. Additional Functional Gadgets

Modern technology has given rise to some fancy gadgets that are readily available to take your car decking to another level. Consider the following gadgets for your sleek ride:

Modern GPS tracking gadgets will be easy to mount on the dashboard and are also easy to use.

Trilight Multipurpose car partner is a 7-in-1 gadget that every driver should have. It comprises a lifesaver, jump-starter, power bank, camp light, emergency beacon, magnetic light bars. These accessories can be used individually just in case you have an emergency. One such example is when you need to change a tire at night.

Multifunctional camera – Also known as a dashcam, will be an essential tool as it captures every important detail as you cruise along.

Phone mounts – These will allow you to mount your phone on the dash. It has an arm that can swivel in any direction as per your liking.

4. Tubeless Tires and Rims

To avoid a puncture or flat tire when you are about to go on a cross-country drive, go for the tubeless tires. In addition to complimenting the exteriors, they’ll greatly reduce the high possibilities of punctures while driving off-road. To add to this, ultramodern rims will add the finishing that a balling car deserves to have. That’s not all; the same neon lights used on the interiors can be used on the rims.

Showing off should not only happen during the day but also during the night! There’s an assortment of lights for you to choose from depending on your tastes and budget.

5. Customized Exteriors

Do you want to really wow everyone and make heads turn whenever your ride shows up? This is where your focus should be! There are various parts you can spruce up to make your ride one of a kind. Here’s what:

Body kits have lots of choices that you could choose from to add on to your car for a customized and unique finish. From spoilers to roof scoops, bonnet scoops to bumpers, just choose what suits you best.

A customized paint job adds elegance, class, and that lustrous finish

Pinstriping with a unique design and color will surely make your car stand out from the rest

You can alter your ride’s suspension and increase its performance

Ultra-modern Xenon lights will give your ride an amazing bright light that’s essential to not only show off but provide you with lighting experience, especially during those foggy or dusty days

6. Cleanliness and Safe Driving

This is the most basic one of them all. A clean car will always stand out and wow everyone. As a car owner or driver, taking care of your car starts with a simple car wash, and on a regular basis. Conducting regular maintenance and driving safely should be your top priority.

Most of these ideas require a specific set of skills to apply successfully. If you wish to change your car and apply these cool ideas, make sure that you consult qualified and certified personnel. Additionally, it’s important to notify and update your insurer about any changes you make to your vehicle.