6 Reasons the Dodge Challenger Is Beloved in NZ

There are few cars in history that have become as iconic as the Dodge Challenger. Since it first got released in the 1970s, this robust, handsome muscle car has made waves all over the world; it even got featured in various movies and music videos.

In New Zealand, the Dodge Challenger has largely retained its popularity. It has indeed maintained decent sales figures through the years, with the 1970 model being the best performer. But why do Kiwis love the Challenger so much? Here are just a few reasons:

Colourful History

Dodge first used the name “Challenger” for a limited-edition car, the Silver Challenger, produced in Detroit, Michigan in 1959. From there, it took 10 years for Dodge to roll out the first original generation Dodge Challenger, which broke various records in its category. In fact, the Challenger performed quite well in sales that year, despite the pony car segment suffering blows even before its arrival. The 1970 model remains to be the most iconic of the entire line, with its sleek lines and powerful engine. The Hemi Challenger R/T Convertible, in particular, is prized by many a car collector.

Easy to Find Parts

One big factor that you should take into consideration when buying a car is how easy it is to get replacement parts. Just in case something goes wrong, you won’t be worried if you can get the component you need. When it comes to the Dodge Challenger, finding and purchasing high-quality car parts is a hassle-free process. Indeed, because Kiwis love this iconic car so much, you can find Dodge Challenger parts in NZ even if your car is 10, 15 or even 20 years old. There are also a wide range of parts available, including OEM, new, and tested used parts from dismantled vehicles.

Stylish, Both Inside and Out

As earlier mentioned, the Dodge Challenger is a handsome car. Just in case you’re not a fan of the robust appearance, you can opt for less “muscle-ly looking” models. The perfect example is the sportier, sleeker style of the 2008 Dodge Challenger V6. Indeed, even through its many style changes over the decades, the Challenger has maintained its iconic silhouette. The company also kept the same “face” of the Challenger with its four rounded headlights.

The inside of the Dodge Challenger is also a sight to behold. Practical but stylish, the Challenger prides itself in its modern, premium interiors. Even the lower-priced models have that award-winning look, and even features a high-end entertainment system.

Finally, and a bit surprisingly to non-owners, the Dodge Challenger has a roomy cabin. The rear seats are particularly spacious; the Challenger’s Ford and Chevrolet counterparts, the Mustang and the Camaro, simply can’t compete in this aspect. This roominess ups the ante when it comes to comfort, especially when partnered with the plush seating.

Excellent Performance

The Dodge Challenger is truly a memorable car because of its ruggedly handsome looks. However, its performance is nothing to sneeze at either. Indeed, the Challenger is a well-known name in the stock car and drag racing circuits. Even the unmodified models pack a lot of power. For example, the 2018 Dodge Challenger can produce up to 840 horsepower, with the SRT Hellcat going to 0 to 60 miles (96.56 kilometres) in just 3.6 seconds. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon is even faster, going from 0 to 30 miles (48.28 kilometres) in just 1 second and from 0 to 60 miles in 2.3 seconds.

Well-Rounded Driving

Dodge is well-known for producing powerful cars. This includes the Durango SUV, the 2020 model of which can reach up to 475 horsepower and has a maximum towing capacity of 8,7000 pounds. However, many fans of the car company clamoured for more practical versions of the Challenger. Thus, the Dodge Challenger GT was born. It’s the first American muscle car to have an AWD option. The decision proved to be quite popular, and Dodge continues to produce AWD Challengers to this day.

It’s Relatively Affordable

When you hear the name Dodge Challenger, you’re probably thinking of a premium price tag. You’re not wrong, but you’re not entirely right either. That’s because the Dodge Challenger is actually quite affordable. For example, the 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT base model is priced at a little over $46,000. The price can go up to $166,000, depending on your chosen interior trims, tech and safety features, and engine configurations. Couple this with the earlier-mentioned good looks, roominess, and comfort, and you have the perfect equation for a winning car.

The Dodge Challenger is a storied car that has stood the test of time. Obviously, it’s not perfect. One of its few downsides is its fuel economy, but muscle cars aren’t well-known for their efficiency anyway. Nevertheless, it’s a good-looking, high-performance machine that’s speedy, stable, and reliable. It’s no wonder car enthusiasts in New Zealand and all over the world love this car.