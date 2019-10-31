7th Annual Jalopies for Jackson was held in Lewisville, IN on May 18th, 2019. This show holds a very special meaning to everyone who attend, awareness for Brain Tumors and Childhood Cancer.

Jalopies for Jackson started in 2012 for a young boy named Jackson. Jackson was diagnosed with 3 brain tumors before the age of 8, so the family decided to start a car show to raise awareness but also for the family to help pay it forward for all of the help that they have received.

Every year, the show has multiple events inside the show that give back. This year, they were accepting donations for the St. Baldricks Foundation which funds childhood cancer research. They aso had a blood drive truck from the Indiana Blood Center for those who chose to donate blood. Also, those who attended were asked to bring new, unopened Hot Wheel and Matchbox cars so that the family could take those to Riley Hospital for Children.

7th Annual Jalopies for Jackson welcomed anything that was on wheels; hot rods, rat rods, imports, mini trucks, tractors, peddle cars, motorcycles, etc! The show also had a DJ, awards, dash plaques, and a 50/50 drawing. On 7th Annual Jalopies for Jackson Facebook page you are able to see some of the items that were auctioned off!

Awards were given out for: Best in Show, Jackson’s Pick, Top 20, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best VW, Best Import, Best Rat Rod, and more! Congratulations to all of those who won an award for their rides!

7th Annual Jalopies for Jackson has been and will continue to be one of our favorite shows to attend. Seeing mass amounts of the car community come together to support this amazing show makes you realize why you really love being apart of this community!

Photos by: Todd Atkins