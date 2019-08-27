Involved In A Car Accident In Vegas?

Before the invention of the railroad, we could only travel as fast as a horse. But traveling by rail also had its limitations. Luckily, those limitations were addressed when the mechanization of technology has enabled us to drive automobiles.

Cars are perhaps among the most important inventions of the modern era. In fact, the car industry is now a multi-billion global venture. Still, with new technologies come new risks. Car crashes are increasingly common especially in Las Vegas.

How risky is driving in Vegas?

According to a recent report, the City of Las Vegas ranks at 144 out of 200 US when it comes to driver safety. In Vegas, a person is 21% more at risk of encountering a car accident than the national average. This is quite unsurprising due to the fact that Las Vegas has a lot of fun places where you can drink to your heart’s content. As we all know, we tend to lose our three Cs when we are intoxicated: concentration, comprehension, and coordination.

Prevention is indeed better than cure but sometimes we do have to prepare for the unexpected and undesired. If you are caught up in that unfortunate accident situation and unsure of what to do, you can consult lawyers who truly care about helping you go through your DUI case.

What to do before, during, and after a car accident

It is important to prepare for anything given the risks of driving in Vegas. A well stocked toolkit with all of the essential items might prove to be quite helpful when an accident occurs. A written emergency contact should be one of the first things in your glove compartment. Warning triangles and emergency flares are helpful, too; and you can always put them in the trunk if they are too big to fit inside the glove compartment. A disposable camera or a dashcam are also quite helpful when tracking your movements in real time.

When the unexpected happens to you, it is better to always think of your safety first. Exit your damaged vehicle as soon as possible and try to find a safe space. Once you find yourself in a secure area, try to check your body for injuries. First make sure that you are capable of basic movements and your motor skills aren’t affected before you try to help anyone else. You might also want to check if you still have your mobile phone to contact any possible help. Another thing that you can do is to put up hazard signs like your car’s blinkers and the like. No matter how small or how big the accident is—whether it is your fault or not—call the police.

After the accident, it is important to know your rights. Never sign any document unless it’s from the police or an insurance agent that you trust. Try to remember and take notes about the accidents, such as any witnesses and the weather. It is difficult but trusting the right authorities can definitely ensure that you survive your DUI.

Knowing what to do when an accident happens is always helpful. It helps you save time and even your own life, and this is already enough reason to really spend time and effort on it. Reading this article is indeed a good start.