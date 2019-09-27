Perfect Car to Rent When Attending A Car Show in Florida

The Sunshine State is famously known for a number of things. Whether it’s the beautiful tourist attractions the state offers, or if it’s beaches, or even if it’s the unusual amount of seniors Florida hosts. However, the thing it had ought to be known best for is the legendary car show events that take place down there. For any car show fanatic, that means arriving in style. And no, it doesn’t mean arriving in your grandma’s 97 Buick LeSabre, which heats up every few miles, forcing you to stop and wait for it to cool down. Neither does it mean arriving in your Prius, since the car isn’t necessarily known for its character. What you should be looking to do is rent a car worthy of Florida car show. Here’s what you should consider.

Price

If price weren’t an issue I would’ve usually advised highly of a fashionable sports car, say the Aventador. Though, sad as it may be, price is an issue. Look to have a budget that will not put your credit card in an awkward situation when considering the car you want to rent.

Florida Weather

It may come as no secret to you that Florida’s weather is mild and very pleasant. In light of that, you may find that you would like to rent a Miami Vice themed car. Maybe a convertible is what’ll have you arriving in style, especially if it were a classic as well. Otherwise, a coupe may be the best choice, depending on the weather of course, so check the forecast before you go renting a car without a top.

Paperwork

This one is very important. Especially now, seeing that the US customs procedure has undergone a few changes. So if you were coming from another country, having the correct and appropriate paperwork is crucial. Unless of course you don’t mind being held up for a few hours. If it were that you’re coming from a neighboring country, like Canada, to drive cars to Florida may prove to be more problematic than you think. If it’s not registered under the name of an immediate family member, you’ll have to at least become a registered carrier capable of creating an electronic manifest for the border crossing.

Look to match the car show’s theme

The theme might be vintage classic cars that are considered as collectors items. It could be pickup trucks, which may not be all that exciting. Or, the theme can be sports cars, which may be a little but expensive. Whatever it is, make sure you try to match the theme.

List of Cars to Consider

If you’ve got everything to check and your budget isn’t much of an issue, you may want to consider any of these cars to rent:

Cadillac Convertible- A perfect classic car for the Miami Vice look, and will make sure you get some Vitamin D when in town.

Ford Mustang Convertible- It will give you the power you may want to arrive with.

Chevrolet Camaro- This one is just as powerful as the Mustang, and as beautiful as well.

Chrysler- A Chrysler will give you the classy edge you may desire.

When in the Sunshine State, only one thing is important, and that’s to get yourself some sunshine. Look to rent a car of style that speaks to you, and one that agrees with the weather and budget. Car shows are mostly about flexing your muscles, so spoil yourself to a day of making dreams come true.