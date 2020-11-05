CB Radio Shops – A Dying Lifestyle,Culture or a Revival?

CB Radio Shops are the place to get a Citizen’s Radio Band or CB-radio. It is one of the most iconic and universal pieces of trucking equipment. While CB radios have gradually faded away from the mainstream market, many truckers still use CB radios to communicate. Just like 18-speed gearboxes, fifth wheels, and diesel engines, you mention the CB radio in a discussion and everyone immediately makes a connection to truckers. While many people thought CB radios would vanish completely after the 1970s, not only are they still in use today, but they are also making a notable comeback.

A Technology of the Past

There’s no arguing that the CB radio is a technology of the past. In fact, there are lots of people who weren’t even born yet when the CB radio was trending back in the 70s. It was kind of Twitter, Facebook, and chat rooms all in one – a technology that enabled people to reach out to others in various locations and exchange information rather anonymously.

Back then in the 70s when CB radio was really at its peak, there were songs, movies, and even magazines devoted to it. Virtually every other car manufacturer offered a CB radio option in their cars, and everyone understood what “Smokey” and “Breaker 19” actually meant. Although it may seem like an outdated technology, CB radio shops are making a strong comeback as witnessed in recent reports of electronic sales especially from online ecommerce platforms such as Walcott CB radio shop.

Booming CB Radio Sales in Recent Years

According to recent electronic sales reports, CB radio sales at CB Radio Shops have grown steadily over the past three years, a trend that hasn’t been witnessed since the 70s. In 2019 alone, some of the leading department stores reported that CB radio sales increased at a faster rate than any other car electronic product, like car stereos or CD players.Some of the leading car manufacturers are currently planning to start offering customers the choice of a custom-fitted CB radio in their new vehicles, under deals the automakers are signing with leading CB radio manufacturers and dealers.

CB Radio is Finding New Users and Uses Today

As for the talk on CB radio channels, ardent users of Citizen’s Radio Band radio say there is more of the technology at the moment that there has been in almost two decades. When the technology died off in the 70s, many CB radio users packed up their equipment and stashed it away. But now it’s common to walk down along the streets and see several CB radio antennas, and with time you start noticing more antennas. That alone is motivating longtime CB users to dig out their equipment and they are now discovering a whole new world.

In some ways, the CB radio is now finding new uses as the poor man’s cell phone. It’s a tool that people are now using to call home while on the road without worrying about the monthly phone bill, especially truckers who spend long hours and even days on the road. For others, it’s somewhat of an audio back fence. Neighbors can chat about their neighborhoods and catch up on local events, creating a sense of community where it never existed before.

If you’re interested in buying a Citizen’s Radio Band radio, but you’re not sure of what to get or where to get it, Walcott CB radio shop is an entire resource dedicated to offering the best CB systems.