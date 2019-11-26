Checklist for a First-Time Car Buyer

Buying your first car is an exciting moment because it comes with promises of freedom and new adventures. “What car should I buy” is probably your main concern. If you have little experience with cars, this expensive purchase can seem challenging since there are many things to look for to make sure your new vehicle meets your expectations and needs.

Do you wonder what to look for when buying a car? We are here to help with the best car buying tips for first-time buyers. We understand your excitement and your uncertainty, so let’s dive in.

Best Car Buying Tips for Your First Purchase

Buying a vehicle is not as easy as pointing to the coolest one in the shop and swiping your credit card. Depending on how you intend to use it, how long are your daily commutes, and what’s your budget, you might need to prioritize some qualities above others. Answer these questions first and “What car should I buy?” becomes much easier to answer too. Some people care more about security and reliability, others worry about affordability or appearance. How to buy a car that fits all these different criteria? These tips are useful to any first-time buyer, regardless of your particular context.

Find Help

Most first-time buyers are college students who need a car to drive around campus and transport sports equipment or musical instruments.

Have a Realistic Budget

Ideally, you already have the money for a cash purchase, but most first-time buyers are college students or young adults with a limited budget. If that’s the case for you, think about a general monthly figure that you could afford for mortgage, gas, mechanical maintenance, and insurance. One of the best car buying tips is to remember that the cost of owning a car is not limited to its actual price since it also consumes a lot of your financial resources on a weekly and monthly basis.

Set Your Transportation Needs

How to buy a car if you don’t know what you want to use it for? Establishing your transportation needs is one of the top car buying tips for undecided people. If you transport a lot of stuff during the day, you must buy a spacey vehicle such as a minivan or pickup. If you only use it to drive around town, a MINI Convertible can be a great choice. Maybe you want to go on hiking trips in the weekend, so a MINI Convertible is not fit for off-road journeys.

People's daily needs for transportation differ greatly, so nobody can say what to look for when buying a car if they don't know your needs. Just like with any other purchase, "what car should I buy" is a question you can answer only after some reflection about your specific needs and wants.

Take Test Drives

After deciding you want a personal vehicle, you have probably identified your nearest dealership. This is the moment when you should go in for some test drives. With so many online reviews, many people fail to acknowledge how important is to get a direct feel of a product before purchase. How to buy a car if you don’t know how well you fit in it or how smooth driving it is?

Buying your first vehicle is a moment of great enthusiasm, but if you don’t make the right choice, this enthusiasm will gradually diminish, and you will hate getting into a car that doesn’t meet your daily needs. Follow our tips to find the best option for you.