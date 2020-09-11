Chevy/GMC C10 Truck Adjustable Upper Control Arms

Part No. 97180
Do you own a C10 and looking for the perfect solution for your upper control arms? Specialty Products Company has the this amazing solution with the use of the patented design with the most adjustability, ±3° camber and caster, along with the best clearance of any arm on the market to modernize the front suspension on your classic C10 truck (73-87 Chevy/GMC Pickup, 73-91 Blazer, 73-91 Suburban). SPC uses a ½” extended ball stud to improve camber curve, now adjust in some caster and a bit of camber and enjoy the drive. The fully rebuildable and greaseable ball joints can also be customized for your ride with available OE length and ¼” extended studs. Sold as pairs
Features
- Greaseable and rebuildable ball joint
- 1/2″ extended ball joint for improved camber curve
- Adjustable camber and caster
- Customize with different length ball studs
- Best clearance
|Front Adjustment Range:
|±3.0° Camber ±3.0° Caster
|Required:
|1 kit per axle
|Applications
|Chevrolet/GMC
|1973 – 87 C10 Pickup
1973 – 91 Blazer
1973 – 91 Suburban
For more info or to find a dealer please visit www.specprod.com