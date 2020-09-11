Chevy/GMC C10 Truck Adjustable Upper Control Arms

Part No. 97180

Do you own a C10 and looking for the perfect solution for your upper control arms? Specialty Products Company has the this amazing solution with the use of the patented design with the most adjustability, ±3° camber and caster, along with the best clearance of any arm on the market to modernize the front suspension on your classic C10 truck (73-87 Chevy/GMC Pickup, 73-91 Blazer, 73-91 Suburban). SPC uses a ½” extended ball stud to improve camber curve, now adjust in some caster and a bit of camber and enjoy the drive. The fully rebuildable and greaseable ball joints can also be customized for your ride with available OE length and ¼” extended studs. Sold as pairs

Features

Greaseable and rebuildable ball joint

1/2″ extended ball joint for improved camber curve

Adjustable camber and caster

Customize with different length ball studs

Best clearance

Front Adjustment Range: ±3.0° Camber ±3.0° Caster Required: 1 kit per axle Applications Chevrolet/GMC 1973 – 87 C10 Pickup 1973 – 91 Blazer 1973 – 91 Suburban

For more info or to find a dealer please visit www.specprod.com