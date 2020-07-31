Chicago World of Wheels 2020 was held at the Donald E, Stephen Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from March 6-8, 2020. The show shows off some of the most beautiful and sought after classic cars! Wait until you see what vehicle won the 2020 Legend Cup!

The Legend Cup award was created in 2007 and has become one of the most sought after awards! It is given to a ride that is shown for the “first-time shown” at Chicago World of Wheels 2020 and shows off hard work, craftsmanship, quality, and detail. The winner is given a beautiful perennial cup and a check for a whopping $10,000!

On Friday, 20 vehicles were named the Top 20 vehicles eligible for the Legend Cup award; on Saturday they brought that number down to the Select Six. Throughout all the vehicles at the show, Sunday they had picked a winner; a 1963 Chevrolet Wagon “Impressive” owned by Brad, Brady, and Cory Ranweiler. Congratulations to Ranweiler family and their amazing Wagon!

This was the year for this Wagon as it had just come from the Detroit Autorama 2020 and had also won the 2020 Ridler Award!

It was no surprise that the quality of these cars were nothing but spectacular. The entire center was filled with brilliant colors, bright chrome, and an air of creativity. You could tell that the owners of each ride worked relentless hours to make sure that their ride reflected the hard work.

Chicago World of Wheels 2020 was one that we could not forget, and each year the rides continue to become more jaw dropping than the year before. We cannot wait to see what Chicago World of Wheels 2021 will have in-store for everyone!

Photos by: Todd Atkins