Entrepreneurs Advance in SEMA Launch Pad Competition

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — After a public online voting, five young business owners and executives have been selected to compete in the final stage of the 2020 SEMA Launch Pad Competition. They will now pitch their products and ideas to a panel of industry experts, who will select and announce a winner during SEMA360 on Monday, Nov. 2, at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Available to business owners, executives and entrepreneurs under the age 40 who are launching new automotive products, the SEMA Launch Pad Competition supports young innovators and encourages future industry growth. This year’s finalists will be pitching products that improve a vehicle owner’s safety, convenience and overall driving experience.

“We are excited to support our young industry innovators by providing a platform to showcase their new ideas and products,” said Nathan Ridnouer, SEMA vice president of councils and membership. “This year’s finalists represent a diverse group of products. We continue to be amazed and inspired by the ingenuity, talent and skills that the younger generation possesses.”

The Launch Pad Competition finalists who will be competing and pitching their ideas to a panel of industry experts and leaders on Monday, Nov. 2, during SEMA360.

SEMA 2020 Launch Pad Competition Finalist

Justin Bradshaw, Director of REVER Product: Mobile App REVER is a mobile app and website for powersports enthusiasts to discover, track and share routes. The company has thousands of recommended roads for sports cars and off-highway users as well as offline maps, turn-by-turn directions, a friend tracker to view other people in your group in real-time, weather alerts and the first CarPlay-compatible app of its kind for this specific audience.

Khanjan Desai, Director of Alchemy Product: ExoShield ExoShield is a thin, transparent film that stops rock chips by increasing the impact resistance of the windshield by six. The advanced safety features in most modern cars use sensors that sit behind the windshield, which has driven up windshield replacement costs by three to five times, even for mid-level vehicles. ExoShield is powered by Alchemy’s proprietary nanocoatings, which allows it to be both impact and scratch resistant and prevents expensive windshield replacements for vehicle owners.

Roland Hence, Director of FrontLane Inc. Product: Impulse – Emergency Brake Light The Impulse is a wireless, battery-powered emergency brake light that reduces rear-end collisions by pulsing eight ultra-bright LEDs under extreme braking situations to alert the following driver up to 50% quicker. Impulse can be installed on any passenger vehicle with a standard back windshield in seconds and has a four-year battery life.

Matt Rafeld, Director of Beachcomber Offroad Product: Stowaway Door The Stowaway Door is designed for Jeep owners to enjoy door-free days without worrying about rain, cold or a little mud on the seats. When not in use, the soft-door folds to fit under the rear seat or anywhere you could store a small tent.

Eric Rivera, Director of Dirt Dynamix Product: Truck Accessories Established August 2019, Dirt Dynamix designed and brought to market its Universal Truck Bed Mount—a simple and cost-effective way to offer shade via umbrella and/or mount any flag pole in the bed of any truck. Work, race or play—utilize your truck bed in any truck manner and one could benefit from this mount.

Industry professionals can watch as the five finalists compete on Monday, Nov. 2, at 5:00 pm (PST) by registering for SEMA360. Taking place 100 percent online, SEMA360 is the industry’s new event that was created to fill the void of the in-person SEMA Show not taking place in Las Vegas.

To learn more about the competition and finalists, visit www.sema.org/launchpad. To register for SEMA360 and watch the finalists compete, apply at www.sema360.com.

About SEMA SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, founded in 1963, represents the $46.2 billion specialty automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, visit www.sema.org,

About SEMA360 Due to Covid-19 and concerns that event facilities in Las Vegas may not be available in November, the 2020 SEMA Show is not taking place. Recognizing the industry’s need for a viable marketplace solution amidst a challenging year, SEMA created SEMA360. As an ecommerce solution taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020, SEMA360 focuses on manufacturer/reseller relationships, new product introductions, project vehicle debuts and industry-leading education. SEMA360 will leverage the association’s exclusive buyer database and media partnerships to provide manufacturers with the extensive reach and return on their investment. Details: www.sema360.com.