Everything You Need to Know About Checking Your Vehicle

Whether you already own your vehicle or you are about to buy one, performing some vehicle checks is necessary. When it comes to buying a new or used vehicle, checking your vehicle on important car information and history can help you decide better and faster with your purchase. There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to cars. Physical checks and ocular inspections are not enough to put your mind at ease and to ensure that your car is safe and secure.

Here, we will touch on the important things you need to know about checking your vehicle.

HPI Check

Buying used cars is a popular option for people who are on a budget or for those who want a faster and more convenient purchase. In the UK, the HPI check is considered one of the standard checks that should be performed when checking a used car’s history. Important information such as outstanding finance, write off, theft, mileage verification, plate changes, and many others can be revealed through an HPI check. Other vehicle checks similar to HPI have extensive sources that allow people to perform a car registration check due to their extensive information sources and partners such as DVLA, DVSA, SMMT, manufacturers, finance companies, police records, and many relevant and reputable sources. It is now more convenient to perform car history checks due to the online format and digital database, wherein people can just enter the registration number of the vehicle to acquire relevant car information.

Check the VIN

The vehicle identification number (VIN) or the chassis number is an important piece of information you have to look for in a new or used. It serves as the ID of your vehicle as it acts as its unique identifier. It primarily gives information about your car’s manufacture, specifications, and unique features. Also, make sure that the VIN number matches with the information provided in the HPI and V5C document to avoid the possibility of your car being cloned. This identifier can be found at the dashboard of the vehicle’s driver side.

An easy way to look for it when outside the vehicle is to look at the bottom right-hand side of the front windscreen. Most modern car designs have the VIN placed at this location. Other locations for finding the VIN information are at the door post on the driver’s side, on the insurance card or insurance policy, and on the vehicle title and registration.

Check the V5C

The V5C, also known as the logbook or registration document, is issued by the DVLA to the registered keeper of the vehicle. The three essential pieces of information you must be aware of in your V5C document are the document reference number (found at the right-hand side near the middle of the front page), the serial number (encircled at the upper right-hand side of the fond page) and the issue date (at the bottom of the second page). The document reference number is issued by the DVLA, and you can check from its website if your reference number is correct and reflects other information about your car correctly. The serial number of your car also helps determine its status and if it belongs to a batch designated for stolen vehicles. The date issue is also a way of cross-checking if it matches the date indicated on the seller’s V5C. These can expedite the transfer of the vehicle into your name.

MOT History

The roadworthiness tests done by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is something you should not ignore. Used cars that are more than three years old should undergo an annual roadworthiness test. This information is good to know, particularly if you are concerned about the safety of the car you are about to purchase. MOT history reveals the mileage recorded during the test, if the car passed or failed, what parts failed during the test and what parts had minor problems, and when the next MOT is due.

These are the basic checks you need to perform in checking your vehicle to keep your car status and documentation updated. This is also a good security measure against thefts and crimes related to vehicles. Safety is also a primary concern among car owners and buyers, and information provided by vehicle checks can help ease this concern. Thus, vehicle checks should be considered as a standard practice for those who own cars or who are buying one.