Gauge Magazine February 2020 Issue

February 2020 coverage is here and full of the coverage that you are needing! Starting with feature rides we have a 2000 Chevy S-10 owned by Bryson Kapica. This S-10 is sick inside and out and you’ll love it as much as we do! Next up we have a ride with an amazing backstory, a 1967 Chevelle Restomod owned by Dave Vreeland. We also have a 2014 GMC Denali owned by Kirk Tjala, and if you couldn’t see this ride at a show don’t worry, you’ll hear it! Event coverage includes the 25th Annual Minitruckin Nationals! Check out the minitrucks that made this event absolutely amazing! 3rd Annual Those Dudes Picnic was a show that you won’t want to miss. Full with great rides, a hydraulic competition, and an atmosphere that every car show enthusiast loves, you’ll want to attend! Relaxin in the Northwest 2019 had their biggest and best year yet! Gauge Girl for this month is the beautiful Shelby Smith! Check out her personal interview and photoshoot! Nicks Body Shop for February 2020 is HOT SiSi Johnson!
