Here’s What to Do When You Run out of Gas

It’s important to know what to do when you run out of gas to avoid stressful and panicky situations. Read on to learn more.

It’s among the biggest fears of most drivers: running out of gas on the roadway.

There’s a lot of reasons this scenario is frightening to many automobile owners. For one, you might not know where you are. You might be in danger, in the direct flow of traffic. And you might have no idea how to get going again.

While we all hope we don’t ever have to face this scenario, it could happen if you aren’t careful and attentive. It’s important to know what to do when you run out of gas just in case you do ever find yourself in such a situation. Read on, and we’ll walk you through the essential steps you should be familiar with.

Safety First

If you’ve found yourself out of gas on the highway, your safety and the safety of others in the vehicle should be the first thing on your mind. Hopefully, as you realized your car is running out of gas, you took the necessary step of pulling off towards the side of the road.

Pulling to the side of the road can help to keep you out of the way of incoming traffic. Other drivers are likely not expecting to see a stopped vehicle, and depending on where you are located, it can be quite dangerous.

Outside of pulling over to the side of the road, you need to immediately put your hazards on to alert other drivers of the situation.

If you do find yourself blocking traffic and in a potentially dangerous situation, you should call 911 right away. They can help get you and your automobile to safety.

Options To Get Going Again

It can be frustrating to run out of gas. Why didn’t you stop at that last exit! Why couldn’t the next one come sooner! It’s okay to be frustrated with yourself. But now that you’re in the situation, you need to make a decision about what to do next.

First, you should take a moment to determine where you are. Are you on the highway? If yes, how far are you from the next exit?

If you’re in town, take note of street signs and landmarks. You may be able to leave your car and go into a business to ask for help.

Roadside Assistance

If you pay for a roadside assistance service like AAA, that’s one good option to get you going again. You may even have this kind of assistance if you don’t think you do. It’s a common add-on to most car insurance policies, and it’s worth looking into.

A representative can come to bring you gas or tow your car to the nearest gas station. Services like this towing company can also serve as a great help when you are stranded.

Utilize Ride Shares

If you don’t have roadside assistance, you might want to consider calling an Uber, Lyft, or other such rideshare services. This driver can take you to the nearest gas station, where you can buy a tank of gas and take the same route back to your vehicle.

This can end up being quite costly all in all, but if its the only option you have it can be worth it to get going again.

What To Do When You Run Out Of Gas

Do you know what to do when you run out of gas? The above information can serve as a helpful guide if you don’t.

Need more automobile advice? Check out our blog for more.