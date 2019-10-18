How To Increase Fuel Efficiency for Your Dodge Ram 1500

There are a lot of ways to improve the fuel efficiency of your Dodge Ram 1500. Most things you can do are small and only make minor improvements. However, there are some simple modifications you can make to the exhaust system to create a bigger jump in fuel economy. This is surprising to most people, but it really does make a big difference. Learn more about the best performance muffler and other things you can do.

Why Exhaust Affects Fuel Efficiency

It is difficult for many people to understand why the exhaust system should affect fuel efficiency at all. This part of the process comes after the engine has already created the energy needed to propel the vehicle forward, so why should it make any difference? This is because an exhaust system that does not flow particularly well will create a back-flow of pressure. As the exhaust can only escape the vehicle so fast, it essentially puts a bottleneck on how efficient the engine can be. This means the exhaust system affects the power of the vehicle, in addition to the fuel economy.

What You Can Do

There are aftermarket parts that are designed to have better flow than the factory standards. Efficiency Ram 1500 catalytic converters and mufflers allow the exhaust to flow faster through the parts. If you want to change out the muffler, the job is relatively easy. You can simply remove the part and fit the new part on. Replacing the catalytic converter is a little more difficult, as this part is not really designed to come off easily. You may need to cut pipes, and secure the new part with metal clasps to keep it secure.

One final thing to note is that replacing these parts will also affect the volume of your Dodge Ram engine. Changing how the exhaust flows through the parts has to have this affect. usually, the most efficient exhaust system is also the loudest exhaust system. Whether or not a louder engine appeals to you depends on what you desire for your truck. Many people want their Dodge Ram 1500 to sound as powerful as it looks.

Other Things You Can Do

Changing out the parts of your exhaust system is a great way to improve your fuel efficiency without too much effort, but the fact remains that you will have to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. There are a few smaller things you can do to make a difference, although you should not expect as big of an improvement.

Keep your tires well-maintained. Severely worn tires reduce efficiency.

Use the right kind of motor oil.

Keep your foot off the brake pedal except when you are braking.

Tune up your vehicle regularly.

Have your tires aligned regularly.

Keep the gas cap on and replace the gas cap if it breaks.

As impressive as the Dodge Ram 1500 is, it is no secret that it uses a lot of fuel. Anything you can do to improve its fuel economy is a great victory. Check out this collection of Dodge 1500 trucks in our featured rides section.