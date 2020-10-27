One of the best things about owning a vehicle is that you can use it to make money – in more ways than one. If things are a bit tight right now due to COVID, you might be thinking of inventive, creative ways that you can bring a bit more in on the side.

While you might have thought about your car as a liability in the past if you can make money from it or take out money against it, it is actually an asset. Let’s take a look at how to make extra money with your car.

1. Secure a Short-Term Loan

If you just need something short and sweet to tide you over until the next paycheck, then you might want to consider what you can use your vehicle for when it comes to taking out a loan. The good news is that you can actually use your vehicle as collateral in some loan cases.

Loans like short-term loans and title loans are great examples of being able to use your car to take out a bit of much-needed cash that can bridge the gap this week or month. Simply look up ‘instant title loan online’ to get more out of your car.

2. Drive for a Ridesharing App

One of the best ways to make money from your car is to drive for a ridesharing app. This means that you give someone a ride from where you pick them up to where they want to go, and they pay through the app. Depending on which ridesharing app you use, you get most of the payment, and the best part is that you get to choose your hours.

However, one thing that you’ll need to think about is your background. To drive for a ridesharing app, you will need to pass a driving record, as well as get a criminal background check done. You will also need to meet the minimum age requirement. If you can get all this done without breaking a sweat, though, this flexible side gig can make a big difference to your financials.

3. Deliver Food

As well as there being a lot of ridesharing apps out there these days, there are a lot of food delivery apps. The good news? Most of them outsource their delivery drivers, which means that you can simply apply for and get the gig without any issue.

Another advantage of using your car to make money delivering food is that you get to choose how many hours you work. From Postmates to Ubereats and Grubhub, there are many different food delivery apps that you can choose from. Keep in mind, though, that peak times will be slightly different from a ridesharing app, and you will need to go through a background check with this gig as well. Make sure that you check the fine print on the app that you want to work for, so you know what they require.

4. Advertise with Your Car

If you don’t really want to have to deliver food or drive people around, there’s another simple yet effective way that you can make money from your car, and all you have to do is drive it as usual.

If you have a longer commute than others to get to your place of work and a relatively new car, then you might qualify for wrap-around advertising. This is where the company in question pays you to advertise their product or service on your vehicle so that people can see it when you drive around.

This is a great way to drive your car as usual and not have to work outside of normal business hours. The longer you drive your vehicle, the more money you can make, which is why it’s preferable for people who have longer commutes.

With all the different ways to make money from your car right now, there’s no reason why you can’t bring in a decent side income.