How To Use A Digital Torque Wrench

A new tool for your shed is usually a simple and direct endeavor: choose one from the store, pay it, take it home. However, with the variety of brands offering different kinds of tools in the market today, it may take a while to make that purchase. Especially for one of the most commonly used tools in cars: a digital torque wrench.

Types of Torque Wrenches

A torque wrench is a tool that is used to calibrate the torque from a fastener such as a bolt or a socket. Usually, it is used where the tightness of bolts are crucial like automotive vehicles. There are many kinds of torque wrenches in the market today. These are:

Interchangeable Head Torque Wrenches

One of the newest in the market, this wrench is the friendliest, most adaptive torque wrench yet with its detachable ratchet head and a variety of adaptors that would address your needs. It’s has a Convex screen which basically magnifies the reading– best bang for your buck, if you ask me.

Torque-Angle Torque Wrenches

Dedicated for cylinder head bolts, main bearing caps and suspension components, this wrench not only measures torque load but also angle rotation.

Dial Type Torque Wrenches

If you’re all about accuracy, then this wrench is for you. This was designed as the only one of its kind to not be affected by the position of the hand holding the wrench. Although it is quite bigger than the other wrenches, its accuracy is worth the hassle and the price.

Micrometer Torque Wrench

As one of the more manual yet most commonly used wrenches, the setting on this torque is adjusted by a simple twist of the handle; as you apply the torque to a bolt or nut, you’d hear a clicking sound that indicated that the right torque has been set.

Deflecting Beam Torque Wrench

A product from Australia, this torque wrench is applied to a deflecting beam instead of a spring. This ensures accuracy and longer wrench life.

Electronic or Digital Torque Wrench

As its name indicates, a digital torque wrench has a digital dial which displays the reading and enables easier programming of the torque limit. A gauge attached to a torsion rod helps indicate the force of the torque per unit, which is displayed as a LED reading.

A digital wrench has been designed for the user to simply set a torque, program the tolerance parameters and set the lower and upper thresholds until a visual, audio or any sensory warning is reached or exceeded during the operation.

How to use a torque wrench

While choosing the best torque wrench might take a whole lot while to find, learning how to use one isn’t that difficult. Here are the simple steps to use a digital wrench:

Turn on the digital torque wrench by pressing the power button; Set the torque by adjusting the arrows to your desired limit. The limit you’ve set will be displayed on the digital screen; Place the torque wrench on the socket or bolt which you want to tighten; Adjust the angle of your torque wrench up and down until the desired torque measurement has been reached Keep repeating the process until you hear or see an indication that the desired torque has been reached. Usually, the indication will be a beeping sound or the digital LED display will start blinking Some digital wrenches have memory features that would allow different limits be saved on the wrench; this allows for easier setting each time you change bolts or sockets.

Digital torque wrenches make life easier for both mechanics and common users: just make sure you follow the simple steps and you’re all set to go.