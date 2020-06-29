Indy World of Wheels 2020 was held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 7th-9th, 2020. If you are a lover of customs, hot rods, trucks, and motorcycles, then this is the show that you want to attend!

Majority of the attendees come out to enjoy the beautiful rides and to check out what the vendors have come to offer; but there is also a huge crowd that comes out to meet their favorite celebrity. One celebrity that everyone was very excited to see was Paul Walkers Brother, Cody Walker. Cody Walker helped complete the final scenes for his brothers character in Furious 7.

If you were wanting to check out some tuners, mini trucks, and lowriders, you could head on over to the Gauge Magazine Lifestyle Hall at Indy World of Wheels 2020! You could also head to the Gauge Store booth to purchase some parts for your vehicle and then walk to the Slamology booth to pre-register for the show!

You could check out the Motorama Traditional Rod and Custom section presented by Hop Up Magazine and hear live music from the Art Adams Band and Jane Rose and The Dead End Boys. Its always an amazing time when you are enjoying good music while checking out custom rides!

You didn’t want to miss out on the Pinstriper Panel Jam and Charity Auction on Saturday and Sunday where you could pick up some amazing art work by local pinstripers. Some of the artwork included was a pinstriped mailbox, skateboard, metal barrel, and much more! All proceeds from the auction went to the Diabetes Youth Foundation of Indiana.

If you are in the surrounding area of Indianapolis or are wanting to make the cruise that way, you’ll want to make sure you come out to the Indy World of Wheels show!

Photos by: Double D