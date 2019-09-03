Mid-America Truck Show 2019

Mid-America Truck Show 2019 was held in Louisville, Kentucky on March 28-30th, 2019. Bringing in over 1,000 exhibitors and over 70,00 attendees, this is the place anyone in the trucking field is going to want to be!

This show is more than just a place where people walk around and check out vehicles that have new technology; The Mid- America Truck Show demonstrates, allows you to connect and learn with Industry Experts, special events, and much more.

Many of those who attend the show come to participate in the demonstration of new products in person. This provides a perfect way for those in the trucking field to experience new equipment and technology, showing them new ways to be ever safer while driving.

Another big reasons many attend the Mid-America Truck Show is for the learning opportunity they have from the industry experts. Any changes that occur in the industry, they will be able to learn more about and be informed at the show. This show is more than just for the truckers coming for education, its also for the exhibitors who have a care for those who are in the field!

Mid-America Truck Show isn’t open to the public, you or a family member need to be employed within the trucking industry. This allows for the target audience to get the most out of their visit at the show, this is for them!

The show also hosts a PKY Light Show. In Lot J, behind the West Wing, competitors light up the night with their custom trucks, shining beautiful colors throughout the entire lot and surrounding areas.

Photos by: Dan Davis and Lenny Thompson