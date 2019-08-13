Mobile Electronics Magazine Presents 2019 Industry Award Winners

Dallas, Texas – Mobile Electronics® magazine, the industry’s #1 resource, published by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA), announced today the winners of the 2019 Mobile Electronics Industry Awards. The awards were presented Sunday evening at a celebratory banquet held at the conclusion of a successful KnowledgeFest in Dallas. The awards recognize and honor professionals in the mobile electronics industry that exhibit outstanding service, business ethics, professionalism and expertise in their field.

Solomon Daniels, editor-in-chief, hosted the event which was attended by more than 450 industry professionals. Installer of the Year went to Tim Baillie of Trickfactory Customs in BC, Canada. Retailer of the Year (single store) was awarded to Sound FX, Lewes, DE. Vendor of the Year went to Voxx and Distributor of the Year went to DOW Electronics.

Installer of the Year

Tim Baillie

Runner Up – Installer of the Year

Matt Vowell

Vendor of the Year

Voxx

Distributor of the Year

DOW Electronics

Retailer of the Year, Single Store

Sound FX

Retailer of the Year, Store Chain

Certified Autosound & Security

Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Single Store

Handcrafted Auto,Marine & Off Road

Runner Up – Retailer of the Year, Store Chain

Soundsgood Auto Services

Career Achievement Award

Kimon Bellas

Salesperson of the Year

Jayson Cook

Sales Representative of the Year

Jon Brothers

Trusted Tech

Nicholas Frazier

Rookie of the Year

Christian King

Expeditor of the Year

Titan Motoring

Rep Firm of the Year

Marketing Pros

Best Online Presence

Absolute Elextronix

Best Customer Retention Program

NVS Audio

Best Customer Experience

Titan Motoring

Best Store Culture

Titan Motoring

Customer Choice Award

Elevated Audio

Top Vendor, Autosound & Processing

Sony

Top Vendor, Accessories & Materials

AAMP Global

Top Vendor, Infotainment & Multimedia

Kenwood

Top Vendor, Powersports & Marine

JL Audio

Top Vendor, Security, Safety & Driver Assistance

Firstech

Most Improved Location or Chain

Handcrafted Auto, Marine and Off Road

About the Mobile Electronics Association

Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) is a trade association comprised of installing dealers and product vendors dedicated to serving the needs of the mobile electronics specialist industry. MEA owns and produces KnowledgeFest, regional trade-only industry events that combine educational programming and vendor training with a trade show floor. MEA owns and publishes the monthly Mobile Electronics® magazine, which is the industry’s #1 resource, as well as other digital media, including websites and the industry’s e-newsletter Hotwire. MEA provides software and data-driven services to vendors and retailers. Learn more at mobile-electronics.com.

Upcoming KnowledgeFest events: