SEMA 2019 C10 Parts Showcased on Johny G Build

UNITED PACIFIC’S NEW C10 PARTS SHOWCASED ON LATEST JOHNY G BUILD Diesel-powered ’66 C10 in United Pacific SEMA booth highlights company’s sheet metal, lighting and more

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hot rod and restoration parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expanded lineup of vintage Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2019 C10 SEMA Show, on the latest creation from renowned C10 SEMA builder Johny G.

On display in the United Pacific Industries booth located in Central Hall (#23175), the classic 1966 Chevy – owned by Morgan Youngberg – rides on a custom chassis and is powered by the first known use of a Cummins R2.8 turbo-diesel crate engine in a street truck application.

“United Pacific is very excited to show Johny G’s latest C10 vision and share the growing enthusiasm for classic trucks,” said Jai Baek, United Pacific’s marketing and creative director. “It is a great example of what’s possible with imagination, creativity, attention to detail and the right parts for the build.”

The truck’s short bed/big window body style was fabricated by Arizona-based Metalox Fab, which started with a rust-free, unrestored long bed/small window model; and the C10 wears almost all of its original green-and-white paint scheme, the patina of which has been carefully preserved. It rolls on 22 x 8.5 front and 22 x 12 rear Bastille Concave U587 US Mags wheels mounted on 235/30R22 front and 315/25R22 rear Lexani Tires.

California-based United Pacific, which was founded by hot rodder and entrepreneur Major Lin nearly 40 years ago, supplied many of the exterior, interior and other trim parts, as well as lighting elements for the unique C10.

The UPI parts roster includes: * Front and rear chrome bumpers and bumper bolts * LED headlights * LED sequential tail lights, taillight housings and taillight bezels * Parking lights and bezels * Outside door handle set * Inside door handles and window cranks * Interior rearview mirror * Interior headlight switch rod and knob assembly * Battery disconnect switch

“We have used United Pacific parts for years, because they offer a variety of needed items for any C10 truck and the sheet metal parts are very high quality,” said Johny G. “They’ve anticipated the new parts builders and restorers need.”

United Pacific has a new line of classic C10 sheet metal parts, including a short bed bedside panel for 1968-72 Chevy and GMC fleetside trucks, as well as a bed floor pan and tailgate (with the GMC script) for 1967-72 Chevy and GMC fleetside short bed trucks. A blank tailgate as well as a Chevrolet tailgate will be available soon.

The new components help restore a factory short bed model or make it easier to convert a long bed into the popular short bed body style.

“As vintage C10s continue to increase in popularity with enthusiasts, United Pacific is committed to developing more products to help them build the truck of their dreams,” said United Pacific Industries’ Baek.

About United Pacific Industries United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPcarparts.com.