NEW CAR CERAMIC COATING: WHAT YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS

A new-looking vehicle is every car owner’s pride. Car owners try everything to keep their cars in top condition, including cleaning it frequently and applying a new coat of wax after every few months.

Despite these commendable efforts, the exterior of your vehicle will still be populated by chips, swirl marks, and stains. Grime, water spots, and dirt are other culprits that nullify your hard work.

It is easy and understandable to give up, but please do not. A new car ceramic coating is the solution to your car-related problems.

As per statistics, 80% of car owners in Australia use car ceramic coatings. Experts predict a steady rise in numbers before the end of the year due to the encouraging results.

What is Car Ceramic Coating?

You have probably heard of it, read about it online, or seen it on television without actually knowing what it is. Simply put, a car ceramic coating is a chemical liquid polymer solution applied to the exterior of a car by hand to protect it from external damage.

It chemically bonds with the factory paint of a vehicle permanently or semi-permanently to create a layer of protection. This bonding means it does not require continuous application every couple of months, and it does not break down or wash away.

With it, your vehicle’s exterior receives extra protection and remains new-looking with relatively minimal maintenance. Ceramic coating achieves the desired result by making your car easier to clean and more resilient.

Benefits of Using New Car Ceramic Coating

Apart from being easy to use, new car ceramic coating also has a variety of advantages to its name such as:

Offering Protection From Chemical Stains

The air is filled with acidic contaminants that cause chemical stains. These stains can compromise the integrity of your car and even lower its performance. A new car ceramic coating has the strength and stability to offer lasting protection from such destruction.

It Provides Your Vehicle With a Smooth Candy-Like Gloss Appearance

If you are a custom vehicle owner who values the aesthetic appeal of your car (who isn’t?), you will love this. A ceramic coating adds depth and gloss to your vehicle’s paint job, giving it that smooth glossy appearance.

It is Long Lasting

Imagine getting a ceramic coating that can last up to four months without needing a touch-up or fixing. This is what a new car ceramic coating offers.

Not only does it keep your car looking its best for longer, but thanks to its chemical properties, it can maintain your car’s beauty despite the weather conditions and your driving nature too – as long as you mind the coating job.

It Offers Protection From Harmful UV Rays

Ultraviolet rays can damage your skin. They can also damage your vehicle’s exterior severely. New car ceramic coating will keep the paint of your car from oxidizing, thus hindering it from wearing a dull look and fading.

It Makes Car Washing Easier

Due to its protective coating and hydrophobic nature, a ceramic coating takes away the stress from washing. Water droplets slide off easily. This means that grime and mud will not cling to your car fast.

Ways to Maintain Your Car Ceramic Coating

A car ceramic coating may be strong and enduring, but like any other type of ceramic coating, it needs some routine care and maintenance to keep it that way. Here are some straightforward ways to keep your vehicle glossy and perfect:

Wash Your Vehicle in Shade

Direct sunlight forms heat, which affects a ceramic coating. For best results, wash your car in the garage or outdoors where there is direct sunlight during the morning or evening hours.

Use an Automotive Specific Shampoo or Car Soap

Automotive-specific products do not contain chemical agents, harsh abrasives, or other similar contaminants. Always ensure that you read labels on products before trying them on your vehicle.

Wash Your Car After Every Two Weeks

Giving your car a thorough wash every other week prevents too much contaminant build-up. You can keep your new car ceramic coating effective by sparing some time to clean your vehicle often.

Use Separate Mitts and Wash Buckets for Wheels

Wheels and tyres gather brake dust. By using the same wash mitt for tyres and the ceramic coating on your vehicle, you transfer tiny pieces of metal shavings onto the layer. Therefore, refrain from doing this.