Performance Exhaust: Why You Need One & How They Work

If your exhaust is past its best and you are wondering if it is time to change to a performance exhaust, then check out our advice and information! We are here to help you work out what needs to be changed and how each part works so that you can make an informed decision about how to move forward.

Why a Performance Exhaust Is a Good Choice

Performance exhaust have become more prevalent in the past few years, and most of us would agree that a brand new, shiny exhaust not only looks stunning but helps with the good running of your vehicle. The exhaust system works hard to increase the effectiveness of your engine by improving the quality and efficiency of gas flow.

Put simply, to power your engine you need to ensure that fuel can get into the system quickly and that exhaust gas can be expelled without fuss. A performance system not only does that job but also offers better flow and helps your engine provide optimum power.

How Much Exhaust Power Can I Expect?

Many people replace their exhaust systems expecting to see tremendous results. According to exhaust specialist Powerflow it is essential to consider the make and model of the car you own to realistically estimate the improvement in power that you will enjoy. Modified exhaust systems certainly provide a power boost but do not expect your car to suddenly be able to beat all other models on the market!

The Different Types Of Exhaust

Exhausts come in a range of different shapes and sizes, depending on the vehicle you have. They are not a one-size-fits-all system that can be purchased off the shelf without selecting the right items. However, exhausts all work in the same way and are sold in sections so that you can upgrade and replace each section when you are ready.

How Exhausts Work

To understand how your exhaust works, you will need to understand the different parts available to you. To help, we have listed the different sections of an exhaust and explained what function each part has so that you can plan your new performance exhaust with ease.

The Manifold

This part works to remove the gas from the cylinder so that it can leave the engine and is also the place in which you will find the turbocharger. There is usually a head pipe that attaches to each cylinder and joins a collector that gives the single pipe outlet we see on the outside of the vehicle. When it comes to working out how many manifolds you need, your engine type will dictate this:

In-line engines = one manifold

Boxer engines = one manifold

V engines = Multiple manifolds

W engines = multiple manifolds

The Catalytic Converter

The purpose of this section is to control emissions and create a reaction between the carbon monoxide and the unburned hydrocarbons. The effect of this reaction is that water and carbon dioxide are produced so that emissions are less harmful to the environment.

The Downpipe

The purpose of a downpipe is to send the gas directly to the catalytic convertor from the manifold. It is not uncommon for them to need replacing, and some versions offer higher flows so that you can enjoy more power when you are driving.

The Centre Pipe

Unsurprisingly the centre pipe is the long pipe that is in the centre of the exhaust system. It is found underneath the car and stretches from the exhaust box all the way along the car. The lambda sensor is typically located in this section and works to check the emissions from the car.

The Mufflers

The muffler is designed to reduce the level of noise from the exhaust so that you can enjoy a quieter drive every time you turn the engine on. They provide insulation that acts a sound barrier so that the noise of the gas is reduced as it leaves the exhaust.

The Back Box

You will find this box located where the tailpipes live. It works to silence the exhaust so that your system is not unbearably loud when you are out for a drive.

Other Components To Be Aware Of

When it comes to installing an exhaust, you will also need flanges that will help you connect each section together.

You may also need resonators if you have an aftermarket system. They work to muffle the sound so that you can enjoy a quieter exhaust system when you drive.

Consider the Whole Car

It is important to remember that the exhaust system is just one part of your car and that if you are looking to make modifications to improve power and performance, then you will need to consider the car as a whole. You can then plan and make appropriate modifications to support the new exhaust system you have installed.