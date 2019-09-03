PUBLIC INVITED TO SEMA IGNITED 2019 THE SHOW AFTER-PARTY

— Sixth annual SEMA Ignited gives enthusiasts an up-close look at the vehicles, products, and celebrities from the trade-only SEMA Show —

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. – Automotive enthusiasts who would like to take a look at some of the top vehicles and products from the 2019 trade-only SEMA Show can do so at SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party, which will be held Nov. 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Platinum Lot, on the east side of LVCC (on Swenson Street, between Desert Inn Road and Sierra Vista Drive).

Following four days of business behind closed doors at LVCC, SEMA Ignited will give consumers an opportunity to take part in the excitement of the 2019 SEMA Show through an outdoor extravaganza that includes iconic builders, customized SEMA Show vehicles, drift demonstrations, food, entertainment, and much more.

“SEMA Ignited is a great opportunity for enthusiasts to connect with the unique builds and products from the SEMA Show,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO. “There is something for everyone at SEMA Ignited, and all auto enthusiasts and consumers are invited to attend.”

At the conclusion of the SEMA Show, hundreds of custom-built vehicles roll out of the convention center and cruise to assemble at SEMA Ignited, where the public can see the elaborate work performed by the customizers and some of the newest and most innovative products used on the builds.

Spectators may also be included in the nationwide television special, as producers film the announcement of the 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders winner during SEMA Ignited. The one-hour, nationwide television program will air in early 2020.

SEMA Show attendees receive complimentary admission with their Show badge, while general admission to SEMA Ignited is $20. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid general admission ticket. Premium Tickets are available for $75 and include access to a reserved seating area, a free T-shirt, and more.

For more information about SEMA Ignited, visit www.semaignited.com.