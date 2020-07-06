We’re always looking for ways to save money, see these easy driver tips to help. Cutting the cost of driving is a simple yet effective way to boost your monthly income and keep more of your money in your account. Driving isn’t always something we can avoid, especially if public transport links aren’t great, or if carpooling isn’t an option. But, as transport and cars are the biggest household expense after monthly rent/mortgage payments it makes sense to focus on reducing your costs as much as possible.

From fuel costs to maintenance, insurance, repairs, general wear and tear, being able to save as much money as possible will keep you in the black and able to control your finances better. Discover how you can save money on your car with these easy driver tips. But first…

Don’t forget about your debts

If you’re struggling to keep on top of your finances, then you should also look at tackling your outstanding debts. Doing so will give you more financial breathing room and get you out of debt faster. Discover the Creditfix site for debt advice and tailored debt solutions.

Drive economically

Fuel prices have risen dramatically over the past few years which makes topping up your fuel each week another expensive necessity. However, driving economically can help reduce fuel consumption and keep your tank fuller for longer.

Stop speeding: By accelerating and then decelerating quickly, you’re using fuel quicker. Driving sensibly will help keep more fuel in your tank and it’ll help keep you safe on the roads too. No one likes an aggressive driver.

Turn your engine off: Stuck at roadworks, or waiting for the kids to come out of school? Don’t sit with the engine running – lower your fuel consumption by turning your engine off. Restarting your engine uses less fuel than leaving it running.

Roll down those windows: We all like the instant relief that comes with an efficient air con system. However, it’s expensive and can reduce your fuel’s economy. Consider driving with the windows down to let the hot air escape your car before you turn on your A/C, using it for short periods is much better for fuel saving.

Look after your car

All cars need regular maintenance. It’s expensive and not budget-friendly. The cost of keeping your car in a roadworthy condition is always rising, but there are some simple ways you can manage the costs and keep driving affordable.

Don’t put off repairs: If you’re supposed to have a service every six months, get it done. Putting off these repairs will only leave you with a larger bill when you finally get around to it.

Protect your brakes: Driving sensibly and slowing down to a stop rather than slamming on your brakes will help reduce wear and tear and make your brakes last longer.

Do some repairs yourself: Some repairs are perfectly manageable at home, from changing headlamps to replacing wiper blades, fuses and of course changing a tyre.

Final thoughts…

If driving your car is simply too expensive, consider carpooling, cycling or public transport to get you from A to B.