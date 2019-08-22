DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Applications for the SEMA Young Guns Regional Competition taking place at the 2019 Goodguys West Coast Nationals, presented by BASF, at the Alameda Fair Grounds in late August are available at www.semayoungguns.com . Vehicle builders age 27 and younger are invited to apply for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature spot at the 2019 trade-only SEMA Show, and automatic entry into the 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.

The regional competition marks the eighth stop in a nationwide search for young, up-and-coming vehicle builders to compete alongside proven car and truck customizers at the world’s premier automotive trade show, the SEMA Show. While the SEMA Battle of the Builders program is primarily for proven builders with vehicles already confirmed to be at the SEMA Show, the SEMA Young Guns Regional Competition opens the contest up to talented builders age 27 and younger who may not otherwise have an opportunity to participate in the SEMA Show.

“We know that there are young, talented builders who may not have the connections or resources to participate in the SEMA Show,” said Ira Gabriel, SEMA VP of Marketing, Communications and PR. “The SEMA Young Guns Regional Competition is designed to support those builders.”

To help identify young builders, SEMA partnered with show organizers to host Young Guns Regional Competitions throughout the country. The upcoming event at the Goodguys West Coast Nationals, presented by BASF, will be the eighth event in the 2019 program. Ten applicants will be selected to participate at the Alameda Fair Grounds on Aug. 23-25, at which time one builder will win the prize to attend the 2019 SEMA Show and compete in the SEMA Battle of the Builders.

“Supporting the younger generation has always been a priority for Goodguys,” said Ed Capen, Vice President of Sales and Sponsorship for Goodguys. “We’re pleased to partner with SEMA for the Young Guns Program and are looking forward to seeing the talent that comes out.”

To enter the Young Guns Competition or to learn more about the program, visit www.semayoungguns.com.

