Sourapas Brothers Team up at Inaugural Lucerna SCORE Baja 400

Set for September 20-22, the Sourapas brother will come together, for the first time in their careers, at the Lucerna SCORE Baja 400. The brothers will be sharing the #88 Coors Light Geiser Bros. AWD Trophy Truck and will be the first off the line this Saturday.

“Christian and I have always dreamed about getting an overall at the Baja 1000,” said Brett Sourapas. “I remember looking through all the old pictures of my dad getting the overall at the 1985 Baja 1000 in a limited vehicle. Seeing him reminisce on that exact moment and how much it meant to him, makes my brother and I hungry to share that same feeling my dad and Dave Richardson felt 34 years ago.” – MadMedia, 2019

“I am well aware that I have a reputation for being a psycho driver, but I want to show that I have matured and can control my need for speed to race strategically and be disciplined,” added Christian Sourapas. “Like Matt Martelli says, ‘There is no trophy for leading the race to race mile 100!’ My brother and I are here to prove we are going to be contenders at every race, not just one race.” – MadMedia, 2019

At only 23 years old, both brothers have managed to bring in victories against some of the most successful drivers in the sport’s history! They are both known as as two of the top talents in the Trophy Truck Competition.

The inaugural Lucerna SCORE Baja 400 serves as the penultimate round of the 2019 SCORE World Desert Championship. This brand new event will determine the starting order for the November SCORE Baja 1000, known as the crown jewel event of the SCORE season! Some of the biggest names in desert racing are set to get behind the wheel this year, we cannot wait to see what will be in store for the SCORE season!

You can find out more information and stay up to date on the Sourapas Brothers journey through their Facebook page, Sourapas Motorsports

Check out the Youtube video below of the Sourapas brothers getting ready to head down to Mexico!