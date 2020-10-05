Steps You Can Take To Keep Your Car From Getting Stolen

Learn how to keep your car safe and minimize the risk of theft with these points. Follow the steps and know how to keep your precious car secure.

A car is a prized possession for many of us, not just a necessity. You need to know that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a car gets stolen in the United States every 44 seconds. Half these stolen cars might get recovered. But this still doesn’t help many of you preventing the car theft until it’s too late.

Even if you can recover your vehicle after it got stolen, the criminals could still have crashed it or they can strip your car for parts. So the car may be significantly altered from the state it was in before getting stolen. To avoid this situation, you need to take some steps that will prevent your car from getting stolen. Read on below to learn more.

Keep Your Vehicle Secured

One of the first things you need to ensure is to always keep your car windows and doors locked. Even if it is parked in your driveway. This is very essential when it comes to protecting your car from theft, it’s also important because we tend to become complacent regarding this simple safety method.

Many of you might want to leave the car window cracked open just a little bit in the summer due to the heat. But trust me, it is something which makes it that much easier for a thief to get into your car. So make sure to follow this tip and pass it on to the other members in your household as well.

Know Where Your Keys Are

Many of you fear the harrowing outcome you are faced with if you get locked out of your car. So some of you may hide a spare key under the wheel-well or some other part of the car. Unfortunately, this is something most thieves have caught on to now, and use to gain access to your steering.

So it’s a better idea to not hide keys under your car just to avoid the pain of being locked out of the car with your keys inside. In case you have given a spare key to your car to someone who is not supposed to have access to it anymore, ask for the key right away.

Try Using Physical Anti-Theft Devices

If you are using any kind of physical anti-theft devices then you might be offered a premium discount from some of the insurance companies. This is plain because using anti-theft devices goes a long way to prevent your car from getting stolen. A common anti-theft device is the vehicle immobilizer, which doesn’t allow the thieves from hot-wiring your car.

Florida, California, and Texas are amongst the top states when it comes to reported car theft cases so living in any one of these states does warrant the use of anti-theft devices. This will save you some money on insurance and also prevent the aggravating experience of getting your car stolen.

Use Tech-based Auto-Recovery Tools

Taking the above-mentioned precautions might still not be enough to keep your car from getting stolen. In this case, you can use auto-theft recovery tools to get your car back in the best shape possible. Now a day GPS technology pinpoints the location of your car and transmits that information to law enforcement agencies. Some systems also allow you to remotely block the ignition of your car so it can’t be mobilized.

If you own luxury sports cars like Lamborghini or Tesla then you must pay special attention to security measures to keep your prized car safe. The Tesla GPS tracker is one such tool that can perform the tasks that will secure your car and it’s also approved by insurance companies. Equipping your home with security systems like motion detectors, mobile security alerts, and outdoor cameras, is a good idea. This will alert you when there is any suspicious activity near your car.

Turn Your Car Off When You Are Not Using It

You mustn’t walk away from your car leaving it running. So going back inside your home leaving your car turned on will just invite thieves to come and drive away with your car. Leaving a running car and walking off is also illegal in some states. So just remember that you can prevent your car from getting stolen by just simply turning your vehicle off and locking it when you are not behind the wheel.

Make An Intelligent Parking Choice

Where you park your car goes a long way to prevent it from getting stolen. If you have parked your car in a well-lit area then this will deter criminals from it. You can also add extra measures of security if you park your car near entrances to buildings and parking lots that have security cameras.

So avoid parking your car in isolated places because that is where thieves primarily target. Also, remember to park as close to the security cameras or the attendant as possible when you are parking in a parking garage. This is because your safety can be at risk if you are parking in an isolated garage.

Don’t Leave Valuables Unattended In Your Car

You might just step out of your car to take care of something important, leaving your purse or your iPad on the passenger seat in plain sight. This is just eye candy for a thief who gets tempted to break into your car. So he might smash the window to grab your purse, and while he’s at it, he might just drive away with the car.

So be careful to not leave any valuables in plain sight inside your car. The best thing to do would be to lock them up in the trunk or even better, leave them at home. You can search online for some amazing seat covers to make the inside of your vehicle more attractive.

Conclusion

No security measure can be enough when it comes to ensuring the safety of your prized car. So take note of the tips mentioned above to make sure you are doing everything you can to prevent your car from getting stolen. Drive Safe!