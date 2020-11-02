Truckers are important workers who help move products, supplies, and materials from one place to another. In the U.S., truckers have played essential roles in moving the country’s economy forward for many years. Moving goods through land and air have been the primary means of domestic transactions and economic movement in the country. This is a good reason why truck drivers should practice safe and defensive driving practices when on the road. Safe driving is not solely the driver’s responsibility. Fleet and company owners also share the responsibility to make their fleet roadworthy and reliable.

Take the driver’s seat as we discuss here steps you need to take to keep truckers safe.

Always Emphasize Driving Safety Reminders

To keep truckers safe Regular and constant reminders of driving safely is an effective way of reinforcing and ingraining safe driving practices for truck drivers. Familiarity with the job or the roads can sometimes make drivers complacent and make them skip some safety practices like wearing a seatbelt when driving. Owners of flatbed trucking companies, private fleets, less-than-truckload (LTL) companies, household moving companies, and other types of trucking companies all have the responsibility of keeping their drivers safe. It’s not just the safety manager’s duty to make regular reminders and orientations for drivers, but also it’s the fleet owner’s responsibility as well. Memos and printed safety guides also help drivers practice caution and diligence when driving.

Add Fleet Monitoring Systems

Fleet monitoring systems are not just used to track the location of vehicles, but they are also used for ensuring the safety of the drivers. Fleet monitoring systems use GPS technology to know the direction a truck is headed, its speed, and the roads traveled, all in real-time. Travel time records can also be monitored by fleet monitoring systems, which can help owners and truck drivers choose the best route and times to travel to reach their destinations promptly and safely. This step has helped to keep truckers safe for many years

Add Driver and Vehicle Safety Technologies

Technology can help reinforce safe driving for truck drivers by helping them make safe driving decisions while on the road. Dashcams and video telematics technologies provide video monitoring services both outside and inside the vehicle. Driver safety doesn’t only mean keeping drivers safe from accidents and injuries but also keeping them safe from legal troubles if they get into vehicular accidents. Video evidence can help clear a truck driver’s liability in an accident or collision if it can show that the truck driver has taken all the safety precautions and defensive driving maneuvers to avoid the incident.

These technologies also have a safety notification or alarm system which will alert drivers if they are driving too fast, too close to another vehicle, or if their trucks are not following their lanes. These contribute to fewer vehicular accidents and getting a better reputation for the trucking company, which translates into more savings and profits.

Keep the Trucks Well-Maintained

If you keep truckers safe regular and proper maintenance is essential in keeping the vehicles and drivers safe while on the road. The trucks should be in optimum conditions, and the moving parts should be checked to ensure secure fits and connections and make a truck responsive and easy to maneuver when operated. A vehicle that can slow down, speed up, and stop without delay is safe to drive and will put the mind of the driver at ease. If trucks perform the way drivers want them to do, their drivers will appreciate it and take care of the vehicle more and also the other vehicles on the road.

Driver safety is a matter of utmost importance for everyone. For those in the trucking industry, safe driving is even more important. Trucking company owners, management, safety personnel, and drivers should all work together to keep the fleets and drivers safe. Accomplishing transportation tasks isn’t as simple as the truck reaching the destination and delivering the goods. It also involves getting to the destinations safely, with the safety of the truck drivers and other road travelers ensured.