The 2020 Mazda CX-5: Smart, Nimble and Powerful

The Mazda CX-5 is the automaker’s most popular Crossover SUV and one of its all-time best sellers. No wonder. The CX-5 is filled with modern technology, and this fleet-footed beast has an engine under the hood that pumps out real power.

Let’s look at everything that makes the CX-5 smart, nimble and powerful.

Modern Technology

The CX-5’s modern tech keeps all passengers safer and more entertained. A slew of advanced safety features helps to prevent collisions effortlessly by keeping the driver informed about their surroundings.

Smart City Brake Support scans the road constantly to detect objects or vehicles ahead, so drivers can comfortably navigate urban settings with multiple types of road users like cyclists and pedestrians. Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert help drivers know if there are other vehicles nearby in places obstructed from view.

The modern infotainment centre makes connecting your Apple or Android smartphone easy using hands-free voice-command, so drivers can keep in touch with their contact list, use navigation tools and access their music safely behind the wheel.

Drivers today have high expectations for the tech in their vehicles, which Mazda more than satisfies. Come to visit the Mazda leasing experts at Yorkdale Dufferin Mazda to get great rates and a glimpse of these features up close.

Real Power and Control

The CX-5 is available with a Skyactiv-G 2.5 T Turbocharged gasoline engine that offers best-in-class torque. The braking and acceleration are more intuitive than in previous models, as the G-Vectoring Control Plus system helps the vehicle respond to the driver’s every intention.

The improvements to the suspension create a very smooth ride for drivers and passengers alike. However, the Exhaust Gas Recirculation technology keeps combustion temperature regulated, improving fuel efficiency by preventing knocking.

You get real power and control in all road conditions, but without the extra costs at the pumps.

i-Activ AWD

The CX-5 comes with i-Activ All Wheel Drive, a system that keeps the vehicle ready to handle any of Canada’s varied terrain and potentially harsh winter conditions. With as many as 27 sensors monitoring everything from road conditions to the outside temperature, the vehicle can anticipate what kind of adjustments need to be made, such as with acceleration and braking patterns.

For example, if the sensors detect there’s road slippage during a storm, it can send more torque to the back wheel at just the time it’s needed. This helps you drive with more control no matter what the road throws at you, and it does so in a way that’s far more fuel-efficient than AWD systems usually are.

The CX-5 is a surprising vehicle, in that it’s hard to believe a vehicle so rugged and with such cargo space can dance so gracefully on the road. With all its muscle, brains and agility, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 is a truly special vehicle you’re sure to love for years to come.