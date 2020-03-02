You have probably put in all your efforts to clean that one annoying spot on your patio or car, but that stubborn one stays right there. Your hands have given up, and you are now frustrated. Well, it is certainly high time that you bring a pressure washer to your house and get rid of the scrubbing and scouring of your elbow.

The best pressure washer is not the most expensive one. It has to meet three basic criteria:

It should be the best value for your money

It must be user-friendly

It should deliver high performance with the best pump and engine

Based on the criteria of these 3 essential factors, we have summed up the top 3 best pressure washers that you can rely upon, blindly. Let’s dig into them without any further ado.

Simpson Mega Shot, 3200 PSI, 2.5 GMP:

This is a gas-powered, best value for your money, pressure washer. Within an hour, this washer is going to make your driveway look as epic as clean. With its impressive 2.5 GPM flow rate, this one delivers great performance. It is also very easy to use and weighs only 65 pounds, which makes it portable too. You get rid of the hose kinks with this one. This is a great unit to pick if you want the perfect pressure washing experience. Being super affordable, this is going to be a smart pick that you won’t ever regret.

Generac SpeedWash, 3200 PSI, 2.7 GPM:

Hands down, as this one is the most user-friendly pressure washer that you will ever come across. The pressure of this washer can be adjusted as it comes with 4 different settings. You can adjust the pressure between 2000 and 3200 PSI easily. Just turn the knob and choose the pressure you want. This means that it helps you clean your driveway and even your car with super ease and comfort. The upright style that this washer has been designed with is praiseworthy. It doesn’t make a lot of noise either. Also, it is not that costly either. What else could one ask for?

NorthStar Model#15781820:

This is a commercial-grade pressure washer and comes with a Honda engine combined with CAT triplex pumps. Even though this costs you a hefty amount of investment, the pressure and performance it offers are impeccable. Also, keeping in mind that it is a commercial-grade washer; this one has all the specs and features that you would want on a commercial level. Also, the durability of this one is indisputable. With regular maintenance, it will go a long way, nothing less than 10-15 years.

CONCLUSION:

So these are the top 3 best pressure washers available these days. Depending on your requirements, you can make the pick that you want. If you want a washer for your home, then the first two options are affordable and amazing. NorthStar is perfect for commercial use; thus, do not buy it for residential purposes as it costs a lot for just cleaning a patio or a car.