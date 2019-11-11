The Classic Car Club In Miami That Everyone Should Know About!

Whether you love cars or not, there is not a single person on our planet who can say anything against classic cars. There is something special about them, a heritage left from the past to represent what true car engineering was all about. You can visually see the craftsmanship, dedication and effort when it comes to designing these beauties. Well, at least this was something that inspired Ari Rivera to found his awesome Classic Car Club Miami.

His involvement in the car world dates all the way back to 1999 when he teamed with Pepsi Cola Latin America in an effort to return the glory of the GTI cars in that part of the world, also known as Trans Am series in the US. Many had previously seen these cars as thing of the past, but he proved every critic wrong by winning many championships.

Not long after this, Ari gained international recognition and was sponsored by SABMiller, a brewery in South Africa. With the help of this sponsorship he managed win big number of national and international championships. By doing so, the owner of Classic Car Club Miami had the chance to drive some of the best classic and muscle cars in the world.

Ari’s greatest victory came in 2015 when he won the Daytona 500. However, this does not mean that Ari himself and his Classic Car Club Miami do not participate in various racing event throughout the world. They compete in the US, Canada and even Europe.

The location of his facility is on the Wynwood part of Miami, Florida and it is massive, 21,000 square foot to be precise. It has some of the most iconic classic cars that were ever produced, with the likes of Porsche and Ferrari.

Nonetheless, his specialization is not just owning classic cars, he also invests a lot of money in them, restoring every car to the upmost detail. Since he is in a constant search of other such cars, you can never know or expect what you can see in his garage. Some of his cars are very rare and valuable. So, if you want to get yourself a classic car, this is the right place to go.

You can visit his website for extra information about the cars themselves, as well as about their price and some cool photos.