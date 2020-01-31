The Top 10 Fastest Muscle Cars

There’s a stereotype around people who love a fast and furious muscle car: they want to be noticed.

You’ll notice that almost all cars in this list are new. Many muscle car lovers prefer oldies, since they don’t like technology getting in the way between the car and themselves. But when we talk about speed, we’ll have to acknowledge the fact that we’ve come a long way, so the classics can’t match new cars in that department.

Let’s get to our list!

10 Fastest Muscle Cars

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The Challenger is one of those models that are a staple in the Muscle Car City museum. The 2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye sports an angry V8 engine that develops up to 199 mph.

2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

If you want a new Mustang but you don’t know what version to choose, this is the one. It holds 526 of horsepower in its elegant body.

2017 Ford Mustang GT

The 2017 Ford Mustang GT is still one of the most powerful machines to get nowadays. It’s a beauty that takes 4.3 seconds to jump from zero to 60.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS

The technology behind this car is so complex that it would take a research paper to elaborate it. This powerful Camaro SS has 455 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Equus Bass 770

This one is hand-made in Detroit, the ultimate American muscle car city. With its amazing 640 horsepower and a classic vibe, you can’t go wrong with it.

1970 Chevelle SS454

Of course we’ll include classics in our list, too. This car is massive, so it can’t go unnoticed on the road. Its powerful V8 engine takes 6 seconds to go from zero to 60.

1986 Pontiac Firebird 400

With a standard V8 engine backed up with incredible shock absorbers. You can achieve high speeds on bumpy roads and still feel comfortable.

Shelby Cobra 427

425 horsepower was a big deal back in 1966, when the Cobra 427 was launched. It’s still a big deal. When you first look at this car, you think: “Oh, it looks cute.” Cute? It reaches 118 mph, so it’s a real beast.

1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

With a top speed of 113.8 miles per hour, the Corvette caught a lot of attention when it was introduced. It’s being called the king of the hill, and it’s still a favorite among buyers who want a classic, speedy muscle car.

Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six BBL

It looks a bit chunky when compared to modern muscle cars, but it surely competes with them. Its engine holds 390 of horsepower, and it develops up to 111.8 mph in speed.

It’s easy to list fast cars. But we all know that speed is not the only factor to consider when buying a muscle car. It has to be safe, comfortable, and beautiful as well. For this list, I chose cars that are super-fast, but meet the other standards, too.

BIO: Elizabeth Skinner is a lover of speed and adrenaline. As a freelance writer, she spends most of her days at home. But she takes her Mustang for a drive every single night.