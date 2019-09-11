The Ultimate Guide to Renting a Car When You Fly into LA for a Car Show

It is highly probable that you will require rent a car when you fly into Los Angeles. Car rentals are great options for getting around the city as well as the most practical travel means for most visitors in LA’s vast metroplex. Once you land in the airport, using car rentals is arguably more convenient than cars for sale. The huge advantage is that airport rental services have pocket-friendly prices. Are you wondering where to find car rentals when you fly into LAX for a car show? Continue reading to learn how.

Where to Find Car Rentals

Once you touch down in any of LA’s airports including LAX (Los Angeles International), you’ll come across several car rental service kiosks at the terminals. However, you may be forced to take a bus or shuttle to pick the car off-site, usually located in a nearby parking lot. It is thus crucial to allocate enough time between arrival at the airport and your initial commitment in LA. This way, you’ll be able to fill required paperwork, pick your rental car, and travel to your destination smoothly.

For those individuals who are much into adventurous cars, there are car rental services that offer California Roadsters, Classic Mustangs, and Moke Electric Cars. However, you must understand that these premium models come at an extra cost while renting. Additionally, don’t be afraid to utilize travel websites as well as car rental services online to make a thorough price comparison in different areas in LA. However, when you book your flight together with your rental car, you stand a chance of receiving the best prices.

Cruising and Navigating LA

It is imperative to understand vital shortcuts and tricks of the traffic-heavy LA city before renting a car LA. Being well informed on what awaits you helps alleviate frustrations and time-wasting while driving in the dense Californian Metropolis. When you fly in for a particular car show, you want to ensure you know its location and direction. Remember, heavy traffic makes driving in Los Angeles a daunting task. Thus, it’s crucial to get acquainted in the city’s traffic. Consider choosing a rental car with an in-built navigation system if you lack GPS Satellite Navigation on your smartphone. This feature is vital in assisting you to navigate the heavy Los Angeles traffic with ease.

Visiting LA for a car show is exciting, and there is always so much to learn and see. Some of the greatest car shows in Southern LA that will have you revved up include, Summer Car Shows, Million Dollar Breakfast Cruise, Gassers 3, Winter and Fall Car Shows, Simi Valley Weekly Cruise Night, and the 68th Annual O’Reilly Grand National Roadster Show. These shows showcase highly unique vehicles and cars for sale you can’t afford to miss.

You will have to also keep in mind that most hotels in LA charge approximately $10 to $40 parking fee per night. Parking your rental car inexpensive hotels will cost higher compared to less costly hotels; hence, you must consider this while choosing where to park. Additionally, high-end restaurants and attractions, as well as commercial and neighborhood streets, may require paying for parking fees. Thus, you may end up spending more on parking than the total daily car rental cost.

Conclusion

Renting a car LA after flying into LAX is highly convenient, especially if you do not have any other pick-up means. Understanding where to find these car rentals at a cheaper cost is essential to save you money during your visit. This guide helps you know all you need to rent a car when you fly in LAX for any given car show.