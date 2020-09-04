This Is What Happens After an Uber Accident

Ridesharing has quickly become the norm for many people moving around in their daily activities. Approximately 75 million people have used Uber since it was first launched back in 2009.

Even though this transportation option is extremely convenient, it is not without certain dangers. When you get into the car with an Uber driver you have no idea as to their experience behind the wheel. What happens if you are in an Uber accident?

Read on for the steps to take in you are involved in a rideshare accident.

Confirm Your Uber Driver

Before you ever get inside the vehicle, you need to make sure you have the right car. A terrible situation can unfold if someone is careless and does not pay attention.

Once you have been matched with a driver, you will receive detailed information. This includes a photo of your driver along with the make and model of the car. The license plate to the car is also provided. All of these should match up before you get inside.

Uber Accident – Call 9-1-1

If you are involved in an accident during your Uber ride, call 9-1-1 right away. Even if no one appears to be hurt, the police need to come out.

There is usually more than one version of the accident, and with other drivers and even other potential passengers, the police report will become very important when filing a claim or potential lawsuit.

The police report should document as many details and witness statements as possible and also include photos.

Take Your Own Report

Don’t leave it to chance. In addition to the police report, you should also document the event and details.

Take photos of the cars, the accident scene, and even the surrounding area. Talk to the other people involved and get their contact information. This goes for any witnesses willing to help.

Go to the Hospital

Even if you feel fine, it is a good idea to go to the hospital to be checked out. The adrenaline from the accident may mask pain or other symptoms.

If you check out ok, that’s great and you can be on your way. However, if there were injuries you were unaware of, they can be treated and then documented for the insurance company.

Report the Accident

Your Uber driver may say they are going to report the accident, but it is a good idea to also do it yourself.

You should make a report to your insurance company, the other driver’s insurance company, and talk to someone at Uber. Until liability is established, all parties should be involved.

Find an Attorney Experienced With Uber Claims

There are many variables involved in filing a claim after an Uber car crash.

You owe it to yourself to have someone on your side who is experienced and trained in dealing with this situation. Your lawyer can speak on your behalf and get the help and compensation you deserve.

Keep Riding

Ridesharing is still a great option in today’s busy world. It pays to be cautious and pay attention, but don’t let fear stop you from riding.

Also, keep in mind these tips in the event you are ever in an Uber accident so you can be completely protected.

