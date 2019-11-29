Top 6 Best Cars for a College Student

Student years bring a lot of bright emotions and memories to the life of almost every person. It is important to live these years with all the passion and enthusiasm, without forgetting about your comfort and things you really like doing. This is where a car can do the service for you. Yes, it will not only make you feel comfortable but will also open a lot of opportunities in front of you. For a student, a car has nothing to do with a specific brand; it is more related to the capabilities a vehicle provides for both study and leisure. So what are the best cars a college student should consider purchasing? Let’s dive into this question.

Since most students will not be able to afford a new car because of its high price, you will only find the used cars in the below selection. Differently from the Rapid Essay service, which you can always trust, this is not the case when it comes to buying a used car. Therefore, it is recommended doing a full check of the car before purchasing it to avoid unpleasant situations in the near future.

6. Volkswagen Jetta

Equipped with an extremely reliable 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, the Volkswagen Jetta is a cool, spacious car that will give you more than a driving pleasure. This is the most affordable car in the VW lineup. This sedan is perfect for any summer trip, for everyday visits to the university, or parties with your friends. Different options with other engines are available as well, but models equipped with 2.0 liters are usually the most affordable for students.

5. Mazda 3

Mazda 3 has quickly established itself as a great car, which is suitable for students of different income groups. Although the purchase can become a good investment for you, be careful when checking older Mazda 3 generations. They can have huge rust problems.

4. Kia Rio

Thanks to its original design and great fuel efficiency, Kia Rio is a highly functional car and a perfect match for any student. As a rule, the new models are better equipped and are more reliable. That’s why it is important to find a balance between price and quality.

3. Honda Fit

Powered by an economical and agile 4-cylinder, Honda Fit engine perfectly reflects the motto of its manufacturer. This is a small car with a lot of features and increased reliability. A huge plus is that its trunk greatly increases the possibility of storage.

2. Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris runs on one of the most fuel-efficient engines. Toyota’s best technology has allowed the Yaris to be created as one of the greatest examples of Japanese reliability, as well as one of the most durable cars in its category.

1. Honda Civic

Honda Civic is a great example of what a student car should like. Due to its economy, ease of driving and a low price, the Civic has gained worldwide popularity over the past 25 years. Despite the fact that the car is a bit larger, Honda Fit is one of the most interesting options for those who spend a lot of time on the road.

Ready to Choose?

The above selection of the top six cars for students is based on student feedback over the past 15 years. Other worthy models that deserve a separate mention are Subaru Impreza, Hyundai Accent, and Toyota Matrix.