What To Do After A Rideshare Accident

Nowadays, rideshare services have grown a lot of popularity, and they became very common in the last couple of years. People tend to use rideshare services more than tracking down a cab because it’s easier and safer. The idea of ordering a ride from your phone and checking the ratings and reviews of the driver made the service trustworthy and secured. And you no longer need to worry about driving or parking when you arrive at your destination. However, accidents can still occur when you’re using a rideshare service. Whether it was your driver’s fault or someone else’s, you need to know what you should do if you got into a rideshare accident.

Rideshare Car Accidents

No matter who caused the accident, you shouldn’t be the one paying for your injuries. Instead, the one responsible should be paying or their insurance company. If it was the rideshare driver’s fault, then he or the company should cover your injury’s expenses. Rideshare drivers are not like taxi drivers, and they usually have insurance that could cover for the accident as they work as an independent contractor. The rideshare company should help with your recovery as they have a lot of liabilities and insurance coverage for such cases. If it wasn’t the rideshare driver’s fault and it was another driver, then the driver who caused the accident should be liable to cover all your expenses.

What You Should Do

Most rideshare companies have commercial insurance. Which means that if you’ve been through a rideshare accident and got injured, the company should cover all your expenses. And if you can prove that it was your driver’s fault, then you will be covered, and that’s according to the company’s liability policy. Rideshare companies will cover injuries up to one million dollars. You can also hire a lawyer to finish all the procedures for you. Lawyers specializing in Lyft car accidents can represent drivers and passengers who were injured. If you’re a passenger and you went through an accident while using a rideshare service, then the first thing you should do is contact the law enforcement to report the accident and seek medical help if you were injured. Then start collecting everyone’s contact info and insurance information. And if you have the chance to take any of the witnesses’ contact info, then do so immediately. Taking pictures of the accidents can help you when proving whose fault was it. Also, make sure to take clear photos of any injuries that you have from the accident. You might need these pictures in the future. After doing all these steps, you can contact the company’s customer support and tell them what happened.

After a rideshare accident, following these steps is very important to guarantee that all your injury expenses will be covered. It might be a bit of a long process if you’re going to go through it on your own. It’s preferable to hire a professional rideshare accident lawyer to go through all these procedures for you and make sure that the rideshare company’s insurance or the driver’s insurance will cover your injury expenses.