What To Do If Your Classic Car Has Been In An 18 Wheeler Accident

A classic car might be the car of your dreams, especially if you’ve put a lot of effort and money into restoring it to modern usability. Thus, it’ll be a heartbreaking loss if ever it figures in a smash-up accident with an 18-wheeler truck.

Here are some thoughts on what you should do if your classic car did get in an accident so that you can fix the situation.

Steps To Follow After An Accident

Check if anyone has been injured. This is your first priority. Checking for injuries include the driver of the classic car and the driver of the 18-wheeler truck.

If someone has indeed been injured, it’s advisable to call for help so that you or the other driver can get medical attention right away.

Check the extent of the damage to your classic car. This is a logical step to take because you need to inform the insurance company about the damage to your car.

Take out your phone and take pictures of the accident, especially focusing on the damages your classic car sustained in the collision. Get pictures of the truck as well.

Call for a traffic enforcer or policeman to go to the scene of the accident. This helps you when you have to file a claim with the insurance company. Though, it means you have to wait for the traffic enforcer or police officer first.

If you were injured and are getting medical treatment at the hospital, it helps that you followed the second step mentioned above. That way, you have proof in case you or the other driver have to submit to legal proceedings.

Submit photos of the accident and the police report to the insurance company. If you have insurance coverage for your classic car, that makes it easier and less costly for you to have your vehicle repaired. If you don’t have auto insurance, you’ll have to use your own cash to pay for repairs. Get your classic car repaired. You’ll probably want to invest money for the repair of your car.

What to Do if the Case Goes to Court

Not surprisingly, the driver of the 18-wheeler may dig their heels in and refuse to cooperate with legal processes, including giving insurance information to you. If this is the case, you may need to look for 18 wheeler accident attorneys who specialize in this kind of collision accident.

This is why it’s important to take pictures of the damages to both vehicles right after the collision. It also helps if you have the police report handy.

What to Do About Your Classic Car After Settlement of the Case

If the case has finally been settled and you’ve been awarded the worth of damages to your car, the next step for you is to repair your classic car. Take note that it may take a lot of time and money (not to mention effort on your part) to get a classic car repaired.

Repair your car – Some people prefer to repair their classic car on their own because it is essentially a labor of love on their part. If you’re inclined to do that, you’ll need a massive storehouse of patience. For one thing, you need to source parts for your classic car, especially if the collision with the 18-wheeler was quite severe.

Then, you’ll need the right equipment to undertake the repairs yourself. You’ll then have to do the actual repairs one slow day at a time.

Seek assistance – One way to speed up the process is to get help from others. Relatives and close friends might be willing to lend a hand with the repairs. This would help save you time, money, and energy that would’ve gone towards hiring someone to assist in the reconstruction of your classic car.

If no one is able to help at this stage, you may want to pay others to render assistance.

Final Advice

Getting into a collision with an 18-wheeler truck is no joke. Your classic car may have sustained significant damage from the accident. You need to secure evidence, such as photos of the damage to your classic car, to present to the insurance company and to traffic court. If you’re able to get a settlement of the case and you have sufficient resources, you can go about repairing your car.

As long as you followed the steps given here, you’ll be able to rebound from the accident and your classic car will elicit admiration again from admiring bystanders as you cruise the roads.