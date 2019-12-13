Why Are There Window Tint Laws?

Getting into your car during the middle of summer feels similar to stepping inside a preheated oven.

That’s why many people decide to tint their car windows. If you’re getting ready to tint your windows, you need to take some time to understand the window tint laws in your state.

But why do states have so many window tint laws anyway?

We’ve put together this guide to help you understand what window tinting laws are and why they are mandated.

Window Tinting Laws 101: Understanding the Basics

Every state has its own window tinting laws, so understanding the cans and can’ts of tinting can get a little confusing. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Do People Tint Their Windows?

There are a number of reasons people tint their car windows, but the following are some of the most common:

Heat

Many types of window tinting reflect sunlight away from your car. This means your car won’t turn into an oven when you park it outside on a hot day. Tinting your windows will keep you more comfortable while you’re on the road.

Privacy

Window tinting also makes your car windows darker than normal. Because of this, other people can’t see inside your car as well. This gives you added privacy from people passing by.

UV Rays

Prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV rays isn’t healthy. These rays can damage your eyes and even lead to skin cancer.

Window tinting keeps these rays out of your car. This means you have added protection every time you get in the car.

Safety

Window tinting can also reinforce the integrity of your windshield. If you get involved in an accident, the tinting will prevent the windshield from shattering, which can lead to serious injuries. By tinting your windows, you’re making your car safer and more secure.

How Dark Can It Get?

Remember, every state has its own laws about window tinting. Because of this, some states permit dark windows, while others have made dark window tinting illegal.

But it doesn’t just depend on the sate.

Some cars, such as limos, can have darker windows than normal cars. Even different windows on the same car have individual tinting laws.

For example, in Florida, the front side windows of a car can have 35% VLT (meaning the window tinting has to let 35% of visible light through the film). The back side windows and rear windows only require 15% VLT. And car owners can only tint the top 5 inches of their windshield with non-reflective film.

And these are just a few of the window tinting regulations.

It’s important to brush up on these window tint laws in your state before you start shopping for window film.

The Exceptions

There are a few exceptions to window tinting laws. People with certain medical conditions can often get permission to tint their windows darker than the law allows.

Some of these conditions include the following:

Sunlight allergy

Lupus

Pigmentosa

Photosensitivity

Xeroderma

Melanoma

Porphyria

People with these medical conditions can request much darker windows even if they aren’t the only driver. As long as they are a frequent passenger of the car, they can apply for a medical exception.

However, anyone who does this must keep all necessary documentation in their car at all times. Law enforcement may pull these cars over, and the owner must be able to show their medical documentation in order to avoid any penalties.

Is Window Tinting Legal in Every State?

The short answer to this question is no.

However, most states do allow some amount of window tinting. If a state doesn’t allow people to tint their windows, it’s due to safety reasons.

We’ll talk more about that below.

Why Are There Window Tint Laws?

Window tinting limits the amount of visible light that gets into your car. This can make it more difficult to see the road, other cars, pedestrians, street signs, etc.

And limited view while driving leads to serious and sometimes fatal accidents.

Many states consider window tinting as something that obscures the driver’s field of vision. Because of this, each state has created its own laws to keep people safe on the road.

What Happens If You Break Window Tinting Laws?

Again, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. It all depends on which state you’re in.

If your windows are tinted darker than your state allows, law enforcement may pull you over. They might hit you with a fine and order you to remove your window tinting.

Or law enforcement might charge you with an infraction. This is a much more expensive fine.

But again, it depends on the state. You should never drive with windows that are too dark. Otherwise, you might have to pay a hefty amount of money. You may also be required to remove your window tinting, which can be a huge waste of money.

If you want to tint your windows, make sure you understand the laws in your state. This will ensure you don’t accidentally get anything too dark that will cost you in the long run.

Understanding Window Tint Laws

Each state has created its own window tint laws to keep the roads safe. This ensures every driver can see where they’re going and what’s happening around them.

