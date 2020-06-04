Why do I need a car accident lawyer?

Being in a car accident is no one’s idea of fun. Even an accident that appears to have been a minor scrape in the moment can later reveal itself to have been jarring, leading to costs of repair to your vehicle and potentially the costs of medical treatment.

There is sometimes the belief that if you have been in a non-fault car accident caused by a third party, the guilty third party will initiate and follow through on the proper legal procedure, with your interests in the area of personal injury compensation being taken care of. This is, unfortunately, wishful thinking. If you have been injured in a car accident that wasn’t your fault, and if you have suffered from whiplash, for example, you need to know what to do. Why? Because nobody is going to automatically take care of things on your behalf.

Don’t risk your access to personal injury compensation

Directly after your car accident, you will likely speak to the driver of the third party vehicle (unless you have been involved in a hit and run), because you will need to swap details. At this stage, you could believe that the other driver’s actions in reporting the accident to the authorities and their insurance provider could mean that your part in the accident has been noted by the relevant authorities and that you will be contacted in due course. However, your claim for personal injury compensation must be filed correctly, on time, and pursued to ensure the third party fulfils their part. Without the proper procedure in place, your claim stands almost no chance of reaching a satisfactory conclusion.

Do not speak to the third party’s legal team

Following a car accident, do not speak with anybody linked to the third party before you have spoken to a lawyer. If you are contacted by representatives of the third party, their aim may be to gain a statement from you that throws into doubt the true nature of the car accident – meaning your words could be used against you. Instead, speak to a lawyer who may be able to inform you how to go about your claim with no need to worry about saying or doing the wrong thing.

Lastly, beware the hidden mounting costs…

Your car accident will likely mean vehicle repairs are required. Most people often mistakenly believe this is where their claim for compensation begins and ends, and may choose not to speak to a lawyer if the repairs are cheap. However, there are other hidden costs for which you can be compensated, such as time away from work, child care, medical bills, and travel to medical appointments. To ensure you don't miss out, you need to get in touch with a car accident lawyer.