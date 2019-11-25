Winter Tires vs All-Season Tires: What You Need to Know

With winter approaching, you might find yourself wondering whether or not you need to invest in winter tires for your vehicle. The answer really depends on where you live and how frequently you plan to drive in the winter.

If you’re currently trying to make an informed decision, consider the following.

The climate where you live

The climate of where you live is going to be a determining factor in what type of tires you need. According to research compiled by Consumer Reports, Canadian drivers are more likely to install winter tires than American drivers. This is due to the climate differences between Canada and the United States.

Winter tires and all-season tires are composed of different types of rubber and have different tread patterns. All-season tires are meant to improve handling in a variety of weather conditions, whereas winter tires are specifically designed to perform in snowy, icy, and wet conditions. Winter tires are composed of a softer rubber than all-season tires, making the tires more flexible in colder conditioners. The treads in winter tires are also designed to suction water off the road to increase traction.

All-season tires work well when you experience variable weather conditions all winter. However, if you live in an area that consistently has snow, ice, or water on the road all winter, then winter tires will outperform all-season tires.

How frequently you’ll be on the road

You’ll also need to determine how frequently you plan on being on the road in wintery conditions.

If you have the luxury of staying home when it is snowy or icy, you may not need winter tires. If you’re able to stay home until the snow and ice have melted or until the roads have been treated, you may be able to rely on all-season tires.

Unfortunately, many people have to go to work even when it is snowing. If you need to be out while it is snowing or if the snow never seems to go away, winter tires can help increase your safety. The deeper treads and the softer rubber means your vehicle will be able to stop more quickly, lowering your chances of a collision. However, no matter if your vehicle is front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or rear-wheel drive, you’ll want to make sure to install winter tires on all four tires for maximum safety.

What the cost will be

The price of tires will vary depending on the size of the tire and the brand of the tire. Tires made of high-quality rubber are going to cost more than low-quality rubber, but high-quality rubber will last longer.

When you start to look specifically as tires, you’ll also need to factor in the cost of having to swap out your tires each spring and fall. For this reason, many assume that the cost of winter tires is much more than all-season tires. While it is true that the upfront costs of winter tires might cost you more, you also have to take into consideration that winter tires will last you for several seasons. Winter tires also help prevent accidents in snowy winter conditions, which could save you money.

When starting to price compare between winter tires and all-season tires, make sure to consider all factors and make the investment that works best for your needs.

Professionals can help

If you’re struggling to decide on what type of tires would work best or you’re not sure what brand of tires to invest in, consider talking to a professional at an auto service center. After all, the best tires for Prius cars aren’t going to be the same tires that a Ford Raptor needs.

When you work with a professional within the tire industry, they’re going to ask you some general questions about the make and model of your vehicle, how often you drive it, what type of road conditions you drive on, and what your budget is. They’ll then show you some different tires that will work on your vehicle and explain the benefits of each tire. They’ll also explain how to take care of your new tires.

Make sure to have a general list of questions to ask them as well. For example, ask them how frequently the tires will need to be changed and if the tire manufacturer offers a warranty.

Final thoughts

Driving in inclement weather is never enjoyable, but driving with the right type of tires can increase your safety. Other winter driving tips include accelerating slowly, increasing your following distance, and getting your vehicle serviced at the beginning of the season.