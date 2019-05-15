Why Custom Boats are hotter than Jennifer Lawrence

So many people want to feel that cool ocean breeze while sailing or propelling through the waters with amazing speeds. The feeling of being free and happy is what every person in the world desires. So if you love the open sea and you’re tired of the normal day-to-day life on the mainland, then consider customizing your own boat. Whether you want to set sail with your own yacht or storm through the waters with a speed boat, have a look below at what you can do if you’re up for an adventure with style, leaving all your worries ashore.

I’m on a boat! I’m on a boat!

The idea of owning a boat is great; you can take it out for a spin anytime you want and forget that bad day at work. But what if you could custom design your own boat? An even better idea, isn’t it? Many boat craftsmen and manufacturers offer the chance for you to craft your own boat. If you got the money for it, and smarts to get a hold of these manufacturers to engineer your own boat, then keep calm and get your boating boots on!

Life’s a beach, so find your wave!

It’s a surreal experience when you design your own boat and leave your imprint on it because you aren’t boating with something anyone else could have. You’re giving it your own flare and character; it becomes a part of you in a way, showing everyone that this is who you are. You get to choose what you want to add and how to do it. Whether it’s as simple as a custom paint job design or a flat screen T.V that pops up from the ground, or as specific as the type of motor and technology it needs. The wow factor of your power boat is in your hands.

That sounds fishy

There are some days where you just can’t find any fish in the sea. What if I told you that you can add your very own custom made fish tank on your boat! Imagine, you’re having breakfast or dinner on your luxury boat with family or friends and you can display some beautiful fish while eating. It’s like dinner and a show!

Let it glow

Maybe you’re one of those people that love the sea at night. You could have a specific paint job that makes your boat glow in the dark, whether it’s an art design or the name of the boat itself or even a catchphrase you like. Having it noticeable, even at night, is pretty cool if you ask me.