7 Awesome Things to Expect When Renting a Tesla

For those occasions where you don’t simply want to take a trip, you want to take a journey, renting a Tesla can be an experience like none other. Perfect for grand gestures or just a lot of fun, the style and class of a Tesla are unmatched.

There are many opportunities to rent luxury cars but why not seek out the sleek Tesla?

It can be exciting to rent a luxury car but there are important things you will need to know before you take on the responsibility of such a powerful vehicle. While many luxury cars attract attention wherever you go, a Tesla may fly under the radar a bit more, which might be exactly the luxury car experience you’re looking for. After all, you’re renting the car for yourself, not a crowd.

While in some ways renting a Tesla isn’t dissimilar to renting any other vehicle, there are a few things that make the experience different. Here are 7 awesome things you can look forward to when you decide to rent a Tesla:

1. You’ll Need Lessons

Driving a Tesla is so unlike any other car you’ve ever driven that you will likely need a few pointers before you can take off. If you are unused to noticing the amount of charge a car has or are looking forward to using the auto drive feature, taking some time out to learn the tips and tricks of the Tesla before you take possession may be required.

Factor an additional period of time into your rental so you aren’t caught unawares. If you have to be at an event at a certain time, be sure to pick up your Tesla extra early to avoid any timing issues. Getting used to one-pedal driving can be an adjustment for anyone. Also, auto-drive might be nerve-wracking the first time you try it out, so pay attention during your lesson.

Just like any rental car, you will want to make sure you know where all the important features are before you get going. While using the windshield wipers and opening the glove box aren’t necessarily as simple as a typical rental car so don’t skip over this important step.

2. Set Up A Driving Profile

Using Tesla’s touch screen to set a driving profile means that the car will remember all of your seat adjustments and other preferences with both the mirrors and even the steering will. Adjusting all the settings to what you like is an intuitive process but it also takes a few additional minutes to get ready to roll and learn the Tesla vernacular.

The good news is, it’s going to remember your preferences until the profile is deleted. So if you and your friend or spouse want to drive (so long as both of your names are on the rental agreement) you can switch on and off who is driving, and the Tesla will be able to automatically adjust to each of your wants and needs.

3. You Will Want To Plan Your Route

With only 200 miles per charge, you can’t just pull in and fill a Tesla up at any gas station. Charging stations may not be easy to find, and you have to allow time for the Tesla to charge. If you are planning a road trip, you need to be aware of the limitations of charging so you don’t end up with a dead car on the side of the road.

If you’re someone who wants to take a spontaneous road trip, you may want to skip the Tesla this time around and save the Tesla experience for something that can be a little more structured. Don’t let the 45 minute charging time scare you off though! Pair them with an overnight stay or a meal and you’re all set for fun and adventure.

4. You Won’t Believe the Quiet

Because of Tesla’s unmatched electric capabilities, the car makes next to no noise when it is on and running. This can be really exciting, or disconcerting if you are not anticipating that. Because the car won’t make a lot of noise, the road noises will really stand out to you. If you rent on a particularly windy day you may be in for a shock at how noisy it is!

Once you adjust your expectations you’ll just appreciate your ride! Tesla has made some additions to their vehicles in order to help reduce outside noise, such as special noise-reducing tires, and gaskets. If it’s still too loud for your liking, plan on turning up your stereo!

5. The Car is Fun!

Even if you are only renting a Tesla for a short time it doesn’t restrict you from having fun! There are a few little “Easter Eggs” or hidden gems to discover in a Tesla. For example, did you know if you tap on the Autopilot button quickly five times that the digital road on the screen will turn into a rainbow-colored road sure to make your Candyland dreams come true?

There are other fun features to explore, that throwback to favorite movies like “Back to the Future” and James Bond films. These fun bits to discover don’t distract from the pleasure of driving a Tesla but can make the experience more exciting.

There’s also an opportunity to have the Tesla act as a whoopie cushion. When was the last time your typical rental car made you laugh? Renting a Tesla can be the perfect chance to see what it would be like to own one for yourself. They are a fun car and you may find yourself hooked.

6. You May Have To Adjust Your Driving Style

If you have only driven cars with automatic engines before you may be used to the slight creep that they do when they are stopped and the engine is idling. When you are driving a Tesla when you are stopped you won’t go anywhere until you put your foot on the accelerator again.

But some people prefer a more typical driving experience especially when they rent a car for a short while. If this is the case for you, you’re in luck! Tesla features “creep mode” which you can access from the controls option. (It’s at the bottom left of the screen.) This will make your driving experience feel more like you’re used to.

7. You’re Going to Accelerate Like Never Before

If you’re interested in speed a Tesla is not going to disappoint. These cars accelerate like a dream, they are so smooth and quiet that you won’t believe you reached your desired speed so fast. Give yourself a chance to experience the acceleration in an open area so you can really get a feel for the power a Tesla can afford you.

Conclusion

Renting a Tesla can be a lot of fun when you go in prepared. Knowing a little bit about what you should expect can give you the peace of mind that a Tesla is the right choice for the drive you want to take. For the height of luxury without worrying about gas, a Tesla offers a great rental experience.