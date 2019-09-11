Affordability is just one of the many reasons why you should own a ford mustang. Keep reading for buying mustangs: 7 key reasons why you should own a ford mustang.

Ford’s signature Mustang car has been around since 1964. The Mustang was a big deal back then and with hundreds of thousands selling worldwide today, it’s clear that people are still in love with it. If you’re looking to shake up your life and think that picking up a new car is part of that equation, we can’t recommend the Mustang highly enough. Between its history, its looks and its incredible performance power, there’s literally no vehicle on the market right now that’s more value-packed when it comes to craftsmanship and fun. Not convinced that the Ford Mustang is right for you? Below, we break down some of the key advantages that people enjoy when buying Mustangs in hopes of convincing you that this is the car you’ve been looking for.

1. Driving History

There aren’t many cars that you can get behind the wheel of today where you feel like you’re driving a history book. Ford is the most iconic American automaker ever given that it has been producing vehicles since 1903. When you’re driving a new Ford, you’re driving well over a century worth of trial, error, innovation, and perfection. That’s not something that you can find with just any car brand. Also, think about how prominently Ford Mustangs have been featured in our culture. From Grease to The Fast & The Furious, taking a drive in a Ford is like joyriding through decades of cinema and television.

2. The Car Is Downright Affordable

Buying mustangs isn’t just great when it comes to fun. It’s also great when it comes to value. When you think about well-built, powerful cars with outstanding acceleration and speed, you might think of a brand like Ferrari. Is a Ferrari a good car? You’d better believe that it is. You’d also better believe that you’re going to pay over $200,000 for a recent Ferrari model. Compare that to how much you’ll pay when buying Mustangs brand new (prices are as low as $26,670) and you can see why the Mustang makes for a better buy.

3. There’s a Ton That You Can Do With the Car

Mustangs are a blank canvas. They come in all sorts of different colors and are the single best vehicle to adorn with custom designs like pinstripes or similar decals/paint features. Walk into any aftermarket body shop and they’ll know exactly how to operate on your Mustang. Given that widespread knowledge of Mustang customization, no matter where you live, making your Mustang 100% yours is as easy as driving a few miles down the road.

4. There’s a Model for Everyone

Looking for a practical coupe-style car? There’s a Mustang for you. Need a convertible for beach cruising? There’s a Mustang for you. Do you need a car to race? Pick up a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. No matter what it is you’re looking for in a vehicle, there’s a Ford Mustang model that will give you the features you need at an excellent price. And like we said, if your needs change with your Mustang over time, the car lends itself wonderfully to aftermarket upgrades. The 2020 Ford Mustang even comes with a back seat for those of you that need to pull an additional passenger.

5. It’s a Popular Vehicle

Getting powerful import cars often means getting a powerful headache. That’s because just a handful of dealerships carry the car that you’re looking for and when they do, they control the market so you have to pay whatever it is that they’re looking for. We don’t have to tell you that’s not the case with Ford. There are literally Ford dealerships everywhere meaning more competition and more outstanding deals. That’s a big win for value and convenience. Also, the Mustang’s popularity has led to a number of communities forming around the car. Joining one of those communities will give you chances to make new friends and learn more about all of the different Mustang models that are out there.

6. Car Shows Are Great

No matter where you live, chances are there’s an annual Mustang car show that takes place near you. These shows often grant free admission to Mustang owners and offer all kinds of other free swag and benefits. If you put some work into your Mustang, you might even be able to make your car part of the event!

7. Driving a Mustang Is a Blast

We’ve hit you with a ton of benefits that come with buying Mustangs. We’ve saved the best benefit for last though:

Driving a Mustang is straight-up fun.

The power that you’ll feel when operating your car, the purr of the engine, the heads turning as your car hums by… There’s no describing the feeling that you get when you’re in control of one of these machines.

Our advice to you is to check out a Mustang car-buying guide, head over to your local dealership and ask for a test drive. Only then will you understand the passion that people have for this car.

When you buy whatever cheap imported car that's being sold today, you're buying a vehicle that's solely focused on getting you from point A to point B. When buying Mustangs, you're investing in more than just a people-mover. You're investing in a lifestyle. With a Mustang you'll make friends, turn heads and find a hobby/passion. That's a lot of value for a few thousand dollars.