Catch free roadside service during traffic rush or difficult times on highways in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities of the United States with estimated population of nearly 4 million people. Furthermore, its traffic congestion for the sixth consecutive year is the worst in the world, the report states. It is stated by a company specializes in transportation analytics and in car services. Owing to this plentiful population and unending traffic congestion, drivers usually get stuck in traffic jams for couple of days.

In this context, free roadside service assistance service is a great expediency of the city. So, you must know how to get free roadside assistance and towing service in Los Angeles. The California Department of Transportation has brought about roadside service assistance service for free to cater the issue of stranded drivers on Los Angeles freeways. The programme, known as the Metro Freeway Bus Patrol, is a joint effort by Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, and local transport agencies.

The primary aims of this service are to assist stranded drivers and to reduce traffic congestion and accidents. Currently, it is working day and night and is one of the largest roadway services in the whole country. They have white tow trucks with yellow logo on it. You will call them on 511 and just need to say “Motorist Aid”. Once they receive the quarry of stranded drivers, they will be with you to solve your problem.

They will either fix your vehicle or tow your vehicles from the highway to the safe location. It is to note here it is free of cost and only designed to help the stranded drivers and keep the highways protected from any sort of accidents. As when we urgently remove the malfunction cars, chances of accidents will be shortened.

Considering the rush and high mobility on the highways, even in the normal days, a lot of drivers faces huge problems on the routes in this way they need urgent and time-saving service. Interestingly, for this purpose free roadside service assistance service is vibrant and helpful to assist and guide you in difficulty times on Los Angeles highways. Thereby, never miss to ask for assistance to FSP service, whenever you need any sort of help on these highways.

The services include the following:

Changing flat tires

Jump-starting cars

Refilling radiators and taping leaky hoses

Providing up to a gallon of fuel

Towing disabled vehicles to designated safe locations off the freeway

Once again, you must know it is free and fast service that is available 24/7 to help you out and for the safety of the highways. Even, if your gas tank runs low and you can’t get off the road because of congestion or you’re on a busy highway just pull over and let us do the rest. Skilled, friendly and cooperative drivers will tow your cars to the next gas filling station where you can easily resolve fuel shortage issue. They exist for you and you should never miss to inform highway related quarries to them. Your safety is their motive.

