Chicago World of Wheels 2019

Chicago World of Wheels 2019 was held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from March 8-10th, 2019. This was the perfect time for this event giving a break to those who were missing the custom car scene from the cold weather.

The show this year was full of high end custom cars to complete restorations. Within the attendees this year, was last years Ridler Award winner, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air, and this year Ridler Award winner, the CadMad.

Owner Stephen Barton decided that he wanted to create an amazing ride that he knew would win the Ridler Award. So he went and picked out a 1959 Cadillac Brougham with a body by Pinninfarina, number 85 of only 99. Barton then sent it out to California hot rod builder Super Rides by Jordan. They helped bring the owners idea to life.

Unfortunately, Stephen Barton passed away in January 2018 before he could see his ride finished. Stephen’s brother, Craig, made sure that Stephens dream continued on and was notably overwhelmed when the CadMad received the Ridler award.

Congratulations to Stephen Barton, his brother Craig, and those at Super Rides for completing and absolutely amazing ride!

It was no surprise that the quality of these cars were nothing but spectacular. The entire center was filled with brilliant colors, bright chrome, and an air of creativity. You could tell that the owners of each ride worked relentless hours to make sure that their ride reflected the hard work and love they have for their lifestyle.

Photos by: Chris Gosda