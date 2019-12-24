Distracted Driving: What to Do After a Car Accident

If you’re wondering whether that erratic driver who cut you off on the way home from work was on their phone, then chances are they probably were. Statistics show that three quarters of drivers on Philadelphia roads use their mobile devices while driving; many are communicating with their family and others are worried about missing out on something if they put their devices down. Some just want a way to make the commute pass by a little faster.

It’s going to take a fundamental culture shift to fight the lure of a smartphone when driving, which experts believe to have played a part in contributing to an increase in crashes and traffic fatalities due to distracted driving. Advocates for safer roads have focused on changing the norms, increasing public information campaigns and promoting legislation to ban phones when behind the wheel. Now, researchers are wondering if technology could actually be the solution to this problem with technology. If you’ve been in a car accident due to distracted driving, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Get Legal Advice

If the accident you were involved in was not your fault, but rather the fault of another driver who was distracted due to smartphone use, you can seek legal help in order to get the compensation you deserve, particularly if the collision has led to significant life changes. You will need help from a car accident lawyer to help fight your case, gather and present evidence and get the results you want.

Get Witness Statements

Make sure that you speak to as many people as you can at the scene of the accident; gathering witness statements will ensure that you have as much evidence as possible to back your side of things up. Speak to as many people from the scene as you can – other drivers, pedestrians, passengers and anybody else who saw what happened. Make sure to get their names and contact details.

Get Medical Attention

No matter the reason for being involved in a car accident, you should get medical attention as soon as possible – even if you are not in pain right now. It’s not uncommon for pain to only show up a few days after the accident, and there’s always the risk that you could be injured and not even realize it immediately. So, be safe and go to the ER or your doctor as soon as possible.

Improve Your Future Driving:

If you’ve been involved in a car accident due to your own distracted driving, then it may have been the shakeup that you needed. Using smartphones while driving is becoming commonplace in Philadelphia, as many people don’t realize just how dangerous it can be. In the future, take steps to drive more carefully and safely and eliminate any distractions when you are behind the wheel, for the sake of your own safety and that of others.

Distracted driving is commonplace on Philadelphia roads, but it’s causing a real problem with collisions that can often be serious and even fatal.