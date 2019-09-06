Great Upgrades for your Mustang.

Like most of us all do when we bought our Mustang, it’s now time to ask yourself, what upgrades do you need. Whether it’s for an increase in performance or an updated cosmetic feature there’s thousands of products out there to build your own Mustang.

Depending on where you live, your location might be a factor in what you get first. Here are the top five beginner modifications for your Mustang.

The first top beginner upgrade will be a tuner. Not only is a tuner easily installed, it can help improve gas mileage which will save you money in the long run. A tuner can also increase performance by adding horsepower without extremely expensive modification. But most importantly, the tuner can be adjusted for when more parts are upgrade on your mustang such as exhaust, and air intakes. This means you won’t be replacing the tuner every time you add an upgrade and is a great stepping stone and backbone for your build.

The second upgrade for beginners is some brand new headlights and taillights. If you bought your Mustang used, it is time to upgrade the old, and out of date headlights. Not only will the lights give your Mustang a more modern look, it will make driving at night and various weather conditions safer as about half of traffic related deaths occur during the ​night​. Headlights are fairly easy to install and some models are even plug and play, perfect for the new builder.

The third upgrade would be wheels and tires. Yes, wheels and tires will be fairly expensive but a good looking wheel and high performing tires can not only make your Mustang look great, but also help win at the ​track​ (If you race). Tires are extremely important and choosing the right tires can be difficult. When choosing the right tire, consider where you live and what weather you experience most. Consider how long the tire is expected to last and how much the tire is going to cost. Just remember, tires are a crucial part of a build as they help keep the rubber side down and get you from point A to point B.

The fourth upgrade is rather simple but necessary to ensure a healthy life for your new Mustang. The fourth upgrade is a basic car cover. As of January 2017, only 63% of housing units have a ​garage or carport​. So, if you don’t have a garage or carport, I highly recommend investing in a car cover to protect your Mustang from the elements.

The last upgrade I am going to talk about is something little, but unique. It’s sure to capture the attention of you passengers without breaking the bank. The little upgrade is a shift knob. There’s so many options out there that just a little ​upgrade​ can make the Mustang your own.